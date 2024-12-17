The patient and the prescribing/rendering provider should receive a written response to a request for Prior Authorization/Program Exception (for a patient under 21 years of age) within 21 days. Regulation 1101.67 (relating to prior authorization) which requires a decision on requests for prior authorization within 21 days, does not apply to requests for program exception for a patient 21 years of age or older. If the patient and/or prescribing/rendering provider does not receive a written response, the patient or his/her representative may call the PA Recipient Hotline to request information on the authorization. The provider may call the provider inquiry unit to request information on the authorization or to check the status of a request. In either scenario, the number to call is 1-800-537-8862.