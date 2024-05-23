Skip to agency navigation
    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

    SNAP Data

    This dashboard identifies households, by zip code, who have seen a reduction of SNAP benefits and corresponding food bank zones. The dashboard is meant to assist in identifying and supporting Pennsylvanians who are experiencing a reduction of SNAP benefits and as a result may be having challenges with food insecurity.

    Finding Additional Help

    DHS recognizes the impact these changes may have on households and wants to make sure families that need food assistance know where to go for help:

    PA 211

    You can call 211 or visit www.pa211.orgOpens In A New Window to connect with various local food resources.

    Feeding Pennsylvania

    Visit www.feedingpa.orgOpens In A New Window to find local food banks and other food assistance programs.

    PA Department of Agriculture

    The PA Department of Agriculture has more for information on assistance programs and other resources.

    If you have children

    SNAP recipients who are pregnant or have kids under 5 may be able to get help buying food from PA WIC. You can call 1-800-WIC-WINS or apply online at www.pawic.com.

    If you or a loved one are a senior receiving SNAP

    Beyond local charitable food programs like community food pantries, there are two food assistance programs specifically in place to help seniors access fresh, nutritious foods. The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors with vouchers redeemable at more than 800 farm stands and more than 200 farmers' markets in Pennsylvania. The Senior Food Box Program can also provide eligible seniors with additional shelf-stable groceries. Learn more about these programs from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

