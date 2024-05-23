​MA Recipient Communications

MA and CHIP Recipient Text 1



Text 1 is a text message sent to MA and CHIP recipients 90 days ahead of their renewal. This text message is a call to action for recipients to report any updates to their contact information with DHS.

Download JPG: English | Spanish

English Text: "Is your contact information up to date with DHS? Don’t miss important info about your benefits. Update your information at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS."

Spanish Text: "¿Está actualizada su información de contacto con el DHS? No see pierda información importante sobre sus beneficios. Actualice su información en dhs.pa.gov/compass."