Office of Long-Term Living ​Workbook

Data Relating to the Availability and Cost of Medical Assistance (MA) Nursing Facility Services, Home and Community-Based Services and Demographics

The tables that follow contain data pertaining to the availability and cost of MA nursing facility services, home and community-based services and demographics in each county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as required by Section 1187.173. The tables also include data pertaining to the Living Independence For the Elderly (LIFE) Program.

The sources of the data and the time periods to which the data pertain are listed with each table. If you have any questions or comments regarding the data, please contact the Department of Human Services at RA-PartReview@pa.gov, subject line: PRU Web Data.

MA Occupancy

MA Day One

Information Regarding Nursing Facilities

Information Regarding Home and Community-Based Services

Information Regarding Living Independence For the Elderly (LIFE) Program

Information Regarding Demographics