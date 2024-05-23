​November 2023 Waiver Amendments Submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) is pleased to announce that amendments to the Consolidated, Community Living, Person/Family Directed Support (P/FDS), and Adult Autism Waivers were submitted to CMS on July 25, 2023. The waiver amendments include modifications that were made as a result of about 500 public comments received from 33 individuals and self-advocates, families, agencies, and organizations. CMS has 90 days to review the waivers and additional changes may occur based upon discussion with CMS during the approval process. It is anticipated that the waiver renewals will be approved and effective November 1, 2023. ODP will inform all stakeholders when CMS has officially approved the waivers and will make the approved waivers available at that time.



