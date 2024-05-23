Return to Regular Operations
The renewal requirements for Medicaid and CHIP coverage have returned to normal as of April 1, 2024. If you have Medicaid and/or CHIP, you will need to complete a renewal and may need to provide verification documents every year to keep your coverage. DHS will continue to send communications about renewals via mail, phone, and/or text messages. If you do not submit a renewal when it is due, you may lose coverage.
What should I know about my renewal?
You will get a renewal packet in the mail when it is time to renew your state health coverage.
It is very important that you complete and return your renewal by the due date. Please complete your renewal if your circumstances like income or household size have changed OR if nothing has changed.
By completing your renewal, DHS can keep your state health coverage open or connect you to other affordable health coverage options if you are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP. There are four ways you can complete and submit your renewal:
- By mail — Complete and return the forms by mailing them back in the provided envelope
- Online — Complete your renewal online in COMPASS
- Telephone — Call 1-866-550-4355 to talk to a customer service representative
- In-Person — Complete and submit your renewal in person at any local county assistance office (CAO)
Completing your renewal will help DHS determine if you are still eligible for health coverage through the state. If you are still eligible, your Medicaid or CHIP coverage will continue. If you are no longer eligible, you will be automatically referred to Pennie®.
What should I do right now?
The best thing you can do now is make sure your address and phone number are up-to-date with us so we can send you important information about your coverage. You can update your information by contacting the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia, or reporting it online through your COMPASS account.
COMPASS Web
Visit dhs.pa.gov/Compass to update your information and sign up for alerts, updates, and renewal reminders.
COMPASS App
myCompass PA is a mobile app for Pennsylvanians who have applied for or receive state benefits.
You can also sign up for text alerts to get information faster when it is your time to renew. If you cannot access COMPASS, you can update your contact information by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.
When do I have to renew my benefits?
Everyone's renewal date is different. You will start to get information about your renewal about 90 days before your renewal is due.
If you have a COMPASS account, you can check your renewal date and complete your renewal online up to 60 days before your renewal date. You can also sign up for emails and texts in COMPASS. This is the fastest and easiest way to get information about your benefits.
How can I complete my Medical Assistance renewal once I get it?
There are a few ways for you to complete your renewal.
- You can complete the forms we send you and mail them back in the envelope included in your renewal packet;
- You can drop your completed forms off at your local County Assistance Office;
- You can complete your renewal on our COMPASS website; or
- You can complete your renewal by phone by calling 1-866-550-4355.
What if I don’t complete my renewal?
If you do not complete your renewal by the due date, your state health coverage will end.
You can still submit your renewal up to 90 days after the date your Medicaid coverage ends. You will receive a letter reminding you about completing your renewal during this 90-day period. If you are still eligible, your coverage will reopen with no gap in coverage.
Don't risk your coverage. Update your contact information, check your renewal date, or submit your renewal online using COMPASS.
What happens if I’m not eligible for Medicaid anymore?
Pennsylvanians who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will be automatically referred to other sources of affordable coverage like CHIP and Pennie®, Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace, to avoid any lapse in quality, affordable health care.
Individuals will receive communications about other coverage options after their Medicaid cases are closed. You can also learn more about these additional health coverage options below.
Who can get coverage from Pennie?
Pennie
About Pennie
Pennie is Pennsylvania's official state-based health and dental insurance marketplace. Pennie lets you shop for plans available in your area and is the only place to get financial assistance (subsidies) to help pay for coverage.
Pennie also provides local expert support to help you understand what plans are available to you and your family. Visit www.pennie.com/connect or call 1-844-844-8040 to learn more. Their support experts can help you over the phone, in person, or virtually in your preferred language.
Who can get coverage from CHIP?
CHIP
About CHIP
CHIP provides high quality, affordable health coverage for families with children 19 or younger.
CHIP covers all the care your child may need like:
- well-child visits,
- doctors' visits, prescriptions,
- vision and dental care,
- and more.
Learn more about CHIP at www.chipcoverspakids.com or by calling the CHIP Helpline at 1-800-986-KIDS (5437).
Where can I get help with Medicare Benefits?
Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) offers free Medicare counseling to older Pennsylvanians. PA MEDI Counselors are specially trained to answer your questions and provide you with objective, easy-to-understand information about Medicare, Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicaid, and Long-Term Care Insurance. The PA MEDI Helpline is available at 1-800-783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The PA Link can provide assistance to people with disabilities and older adults aged 60-64 who need services and supports.