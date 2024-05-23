What should I know about my renewal?



You will get a renewal packet in the mail when it is time to renew your state health coverage.

It is very important that you complete and return your renewal by the due date. Please complete your renewal if your circumstances like income or household size have changed OR if nothing has changed.

By completing your renewal, DHS can keep your state health coverage open or connect you to other affordable health coverage options if you are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP. There are four ways you can complete and submit your renewal:

By mail — Complete and return the forms by mailing them back in the provided envelope

Online — Complete your renewal online in COMPASS

Telephone — Call 1-866-550-4355 to talk to a customer service representative

In-Person — Complete and submit your renewal in person at any local county assistance office (CAO)

Completing your renewal will help DHS determine if you are still eligible for health coverage through the state. If you are still eligible, your Medicaid or CHIP coverage will continue. If you are no longer eligible, you will be automatically referred to Pennie®.