Apply to become a provider

Step 1: Obtain your criminal background check

DHS has assigned certain provider types and specialties to the "high" categorical risk level.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires all providers deemed to be a high categorical level to obtain criminal background checks, which include a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) criminal background check and a Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check.

Any person with a 5% or greater direct or indirect ownership interest in the high risk provider must also submit criminal background check information. Learn more about Criminal Background Checks for Providers Assigned details.

To obtain a Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check

The Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check department will request the results of the State Police Criminal Record Check from the provider, and any person with a 5% or greater ownership interest, in the provider. You can upload your background check here. You will also be required to submit your results directly to DHS.

If you, or a provider you own, has been placed in the "high" risk level

If you have been notified by DHS that you, or the provider you own, have been classified as a high risk provider, you must be fingerprinted.

Step 1: You will be required to obtain a fingerprint-based criminal background check Visit Identogo.

Step 2: If the banner at the top of the screen does not read OMAP – Medical Assistance Provider Direct/Indirect Ownership Interest or OMAP – Medical Assistance Provider, your background check information will be sent to the wrong office, and you will be required to enroll again.



Step 3: Once registered, you will be assigned a registration code. Please enter that code and the date of your screening into the Electronic Provider Portal application.