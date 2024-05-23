Community HealthChoices Trainings
The following trainings have been created to help providers answer questions about CHC.
- CHC Overview Training (Approx. 30 minutes)
Direct Service Providers
- Direct Service Provider Online Course (Approx. 45 minutes)
Service Coordinators
- For the general public: Service Coordination Online Course (Approx. 45 minutes)
- For service coordinators only: Read instructions on how to complete the training (includes a test to verify competency).
Nursing Facilities
- For the general public: Nursing Facility Training (Approx. 40 minutes)
- For nursing facilities only: Visit the following website for instructions on how to complete the training.
- Nursing Facility Eligibility and Enrollment Process: Webinar | Presentation
Behavioral Health Trainings
Mental Health First Aid Training
- Find a Mental Health First Aid course near you — This eight-hour course teaches you how to help someone who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge. The training helps you identify, understand, and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses.
QPR Gatekeeper Training
- Learn more about QPR training — Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) are the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.
Physical Health Trainings
Pediatric Shift Care Training
Learn more about Pediatric Shift Care including OMAP's focus on person centered care, determining medical necessity, and appropriate vs. inappropriate denials.
- Training video (approximately one hour)
- PowerPoint Presentation
- FAQ
Pharmacist Training
Learn more about the process for pharmacists to become credentialed by, contract with, and bill Medicaid Managed Care Organizations.