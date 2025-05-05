Bird flu can make wildlife, poultry, cows, and people sick.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, can make wild birds, chickens, turkeys, goats, cows, foxes, cats, and other animals sick. People can catch bird flu by touching sick or dead animals, their secretions, or contaminated objects. Raw milk from sick cows is another possible source.

Bird flu is not common in people, but it could become more common.

In the United States in 2022, there was one human case of bird flu, and in 2023, there were zero. However, in 2024, 70 cases of H5N1 occurred in the U.S., with one additional case in early 2025. These recent cases include 2 people who died – one person in Louisiana and one person in Washington state. There were no human cases of bird flu reported so far in 2026 in the U.S.

From 2003 to 2026, over 900 cases of H5N1 bird flu in humans outside the United States were reported to the World Health Organization. About half of those have resulted in death. Visit the CDC’s webpage for the current status.

Symptoms for people with bird flu can include:

Fever or chills

Sore throat

Cough

Muscle or body aches

Runny or stuffy nose

Tiredness

Headache

Diarrhea, vomiting, or stomach pain

Difficulty breathing

Eye irritation, redness, or discharge (conjunctivitis)

​Protect yourself against bird flu by washing hands and wearing protective gear.

Wash hands before and after touching animals, or animal products.

Avoid eating, drinking, or touching your face while handling animals.

Don't let kids kiss birds or other animals; wash their hands if they touch them.

Wear gloves when cleaning bird feeders, coops or pens.

Use separate shoes/boots just for the coop or barn.

Do not consume raw milk or raw milk products. (Pasteurized products are safe.)

For tips to keep your flock safe, visit Defend the Flock (usda.gov).

Getting a seasonal flu shot is a good idea.

The seasonal flu shot protects against seasonal flu and reduces the risk of severe illness if you do get infected. It also prevents getting both regular flu and bird flu at the same time. If someone has both viruses at once, they could mix and make a very harmful flu that spreads more easily to humans. Getting a flu shot annually is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

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Sick birds or cows should be reported immediately.

If your livestock, chickens, turkeys, or other birds are sick contact: PA Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 717-772-2852 option 1. If you find sick or dead wild birds, do not touch the birds. Contact the PA Game Commission at 833-742-4868 or pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov. They may arrange for testing of the birds.​​

What to do if you think that you might be sick with the bird flu:

Fact Sheets and Additional Resources

Wildlife

Health Care

Poultry

Farms

Dairy

Petting Zoos, Fairs, and Festivals

Looking for bird flu materials in different languages?

The CDC posts materials that are translated into Spanish, Nahuati, K’iche, Creole, simplified Chinese and other languages at Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) Resources | Bird Flu | CDC