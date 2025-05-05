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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    AIDS and HIV Infection

    Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), is a disease of the human immune system, which progressively reduces its effectiveness and leaves the individual susceptible to opportunistic infections and tumors.

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE
    See the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and Deaths datasets.
    Death Statistics
    A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of death topics.
    Pennsylvania Vital Statistics
    An annual report of births, deaths, abortions, pregnancies, and population statistics.
    Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
    Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
    HIV/AIDS Annual Summary and Other Reports
    Includes Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) annual summaries and prevalence and incidence trends.
    Healthy People
    A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.

    External Data Sources

    AIDS & HIV FastStats (CDC)

    HIV/AIDS (CDC)

    Philadelphia Department of Public Health FAQ: HIV & AIDS

    Allegheny County Health Department: HIV/AIDS Screening Program