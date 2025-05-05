AIDS and HIV Infection

Department of Health Data
- EDDIE
- See the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and Deaths datasets.
- Death Statistics
- A large volume of tables including statistics on a variety of death topics.
- Pennsylvania Vital Statistics
- An annual report of births, deaths, abortions, pregnancies, and population statistics.
- Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
- Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
- HIV/AIDS Annual Summary and Other Reports
- Includes Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) annual summaries and prevalence and incidence trends.
- Healthy People
- A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
External Data Sources
Philadelphia Department of Public Health FAQ: HIV & AIDS
Allegheny County Health Department: HIV/AIDS Screening Program