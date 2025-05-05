If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Measles: What You Need to Know

    1. 1

      Measles is a preventable disease that can lead to serious health issues and death.

      Measles is very contagious. Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years of age. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis. Certain groups are more likely to have serious complications from measles.

    2. 2

      Vaccines provide the best protection against getting sick from measles.

      Two doses of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) or measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine provide the best protection against measles. Most people who are vaccinated with MMR & MMRV will be protected for life. 

    3. 3

      Measles spreads easily through the air, often from an infected person’s cough or sneeze. The virus can live for up to 2 hours in an airspace after an infected person leaves an area.

      If someone breathes in contaminated air or touches contaminated surfaces and then touches their face (like their eyes, nose, or mouth), they could become infected. A person with measles can spread the virus to others starting 4 days before through 4 days after the rash or symptoms appear.

    4. 4

      Symptoms usually appear in 7 to 14 days, but could be as long as 21 days, after exposure to someone who is infected.

      Measles symptoms usually appear in 7 to 14 days, but could be as long as 21 days, after exposure to the virus. Common measles symptoms include:

      • High fever (may spike to more than 104° F)
      • Cough
      • Runny nose 
      • Red, watery eyes
      • Rash

    Measles Resources

    View the measles fact sheet or view audience-specific information below. 

    Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. The best protection for your child against measles is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

    Measles has no specific treatment. Health care providers should help manage any complications appropriately and recommend supportive care, watching for dehydration or difficulty breathing. 

    Providers should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-724-3258 or their local health department to immediately report a suspect measles case, or if they have questions about testing.

    Additional Resources

    Planning to travel? Protect yourself against measles. You should be vaccinated against measles at least 2 weeks before international travel. View more health information for travelers.

    Stopping the Spread of Infectious Diseases

    In public health, we talk with people who are sick and those who may have been exposed to help stop the spread of illness. As part of this work, the Department of Health may:

    • Talk with the sick person about where they’ve been and what might increase their risk.
    • Ask people who are sick to stay home while they can spread the illness.
    • Inform anyone who may have been exposed.
    • Confirm the illness with lab tests.
    • Offer vaccines or other treatments to people who aren’t protected.
    • Share a public notice if not everyone exposed can be reached
    • Watch for any new cases.
    • Encourage vaccination when a vaccine is available.
    • Provide education on the disease and how families and communities can stay safe.