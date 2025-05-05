Measles: What You Need to Know
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Measles is a preventable disease that can lead to serious health issues and death.
Measles is very contagious. Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years of age. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis. Certain groups are more likely to have serious complications from measles.
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Vaccines provide the best protection against getting sick from measles.
Two doses of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) or measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine provide the best protection against measles. Most people who are vaccinated with MMR & MMRV will be protected for life.
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Measles spreads easily through the air, often from an infected person’s cough or sneeze. The virus can live for up to 2 hours in an airspace after an infected person leaves an area.
If someone breathes in contaminated air or touches contaminated surfaces and then touches their face (like their eyes, nose, or mouth), they could become infected. A person with measles can spread the virus to others starting 4 days before through 4 days after the rash or symptoms appear.
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Symptoms usually appear in 7 to 14 days, but could be as long as 21 days, after exposure to someone who is infected.
Measles symptoms usually appear in 7 to 14 days, but could be as long as 21 days, after exposure to the virus. Common measles symptoms include:
- High fever (may spike to more than 104° F)
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Red, watery eyes
- Rash
Measles Resources
View the measles fact sheet or view audience-specific information below.
Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. The best protection for your child against measles is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.
Measles has no specific treatment. Health care providers should help manage any complications appropriately and recommend supportive care, watching for dehydration or difficulty breathing.
Providers should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-724-3258 or their local health department to immediately report a suspect measles case, or if they have questions about testing.
Additional Resources
- Healthcare Providers: Stay Alert for Measles Cases
- Clinical Overview of Measles
- Measles Vaccine Recommendations
- IPC Quick Response Guide on Measles for Health Care
- IPC Quick Response Guide on Measles for EMS Professionals
- Provider Micro-Learn: What to do when you see a patient with a rash
- Isolate Identify Inform - Identification Testing and Management of Suspected Measles Cases
- Action Steps for Health Care Settings After a Measles Exposure
Planning to travel? Protect yourself against measles. You should be vaccinated against measles at least 2 weeks before international travel. View more health information for travelers.
Stopping the Spread of Infectious Diseases
In public health, we talk with people who are sick and those who may have been exposed to help stop the spread of illness. As part of this work, the Department of Health may:
- Talk with the sick person about where they’ve been and what might increase their risk.
- Ask people who are sick to stay home while they can spread the illness.
- Inform anyone who may have been exposed.
- Confirm the illness with lab tests.
- Offer vaccines or other treatments to people who aren’t protected.
- Share a public notice if not everyone exposed can be reached
- Watch for any new cases.
- Encourage vaccination when a vaccine is available.
- Provide education on the disease and how families and communities can stay safe.
2026 Measles Press Releases
- Shapiro Administration Launches Measles Dashboard to Keep Parents, Public Informed of Ongoing Cases and Highlights Work to Triple Vaccinations in Lancaster County (7/14/26)
- Shapiro Administration Taking Action to Contain Spread of Measles, Bolstering Public Health Preparedness Statewide and Boosting Vaccination Rates in Areas of Concern (6/26/26)
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Responding to Potential Measles Exposure at Lancaster County Courthouse, Advises Unvaccinated Individuals are Most At-Risk (6/12/26)
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Responding to Potential Measles Exposure in Lancaster County, Advises Unvaccinated Individuals are Most At-Risk (5/29/26)
- PA Department of Health Takes Action to Prevent Spread of Measles Cases, Hosts Vaccination Clinic and Outreach Efforts in Lebanon County (5/6/2026)