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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Statistical Resources

    Community Health Assessment Resources

    For those interested in conducting community health assessments, this resource provides links to a wide variety of health statistics or different levels of technical assistance. Links to technical assistance resources include free on-line tutorials for conducting assessments.

    Health Statistics A to Z

    This resource provides a list of health topics that provide direct links to health data and/or reports available on the Internet.

    Understanding Health Statistics

    This area provides technical assistance to those interested in collecting, calculating, analyzing or presenting health statistics. The Tools of the Trade section provides a series of special reports covering statistical measurements, data analysis, charts and graphs, and data collection/processing. The small area analysis section provides step-by-step flow charts for calculating reliable rates and standardized ratios and for comparing rates and determining significant differences.

    Understanding Data Release Levels

    This resource provides an explanation of release levels assigned to data assets.

     