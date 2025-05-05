Statistical Resources

Community Health Assessment Resources
For those interested in conducting community health assessments, this resource provides links to a wide variety of health statistics or different levels of technical assistance. Links to technical assistance resources include free on-line tutorials for conducting assessments.
Health Statistics A to Z
This resource provides a list of health topics that provide direct links to health data and/or reports available on the Internet.
Understanding Health Statistics
This area provides technical assistance to those interested in collecting, calculating, analyzing or presenting health statistics. The Tools of the Trade section provides a series of special reports covering statistical measurements, data analysis, charts and graphs, and data collection/processing. The small area analysis section provides step-by-step flow charts for calculating reliable rates and standardized ratios and for comparing rates and determining significant differences.
Understanding Data Release Levels
This resource provides an explanation of release levels assigned to data assets.