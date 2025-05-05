Statistical Resources

For those interested in conducting community health assessments, this resource provides links to a wide variety of health statistics or different levels of technical assistance. Links to technical assistance resources include free on-line tutorials for conducting assessments.



This resource provides a list of health topics that provide direct links to health data and/or reports available on the Internet.



This area provides technical assistance to those interested in collecting, calculating, analyzing or presenting health statistics. The Tools of the Trade section provides a series of special reports covering statistical measurements, data analysis, charts and graphs, and data collection/processing. The small area analysis section provides step-by-step flow charts for calculating reliable rates and standardized ratios and for comparing rates and determining significant differences.

This resource provides an explanation of release levels assigned to data assets.