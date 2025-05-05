On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program's final-form regulations (DOH Regulations) were posted in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. These DOH Regulations may be found at the following: Pennsylvania Bulletin

All grower/processors and approved laboratories were notified that on March 4, 2023, the Commonwealth Court issued an Order temporarily enjoining DOH from enforcing § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2) of DOH's Regulations (relating to medical marijuana), in Green Analytics North, LLC d/b/a Steep Hill PA, et al. v. DOH. The Order grants a stay of the implementation of § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2) of DOH's Regulations, 28 Pa. Code § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2), effective immediately and until further order of the Court. Please note that the stay is only applicable to § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2). UPDATE: On September 25, 2025, the Supreme Court remanded the case for further proceedings in the Commonwealth Court, which, on April 28, 2026, issued an Order setting forth deadlines in the coming months for motions and an additional hearing, as necessary. The stay of § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2) remains in place during these proceedings.