On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program's final-form regulations (DOH Regulations) were posted in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. These DOH Regulations may be found at the following: Pennsylvania Bulletin
All grower/processors and approved laboratories were notified that on March 4, 2023, the Commonwealth Court issued an Order temporarily enjoining DOH from enforcing § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2) of DOH's Regulations (relating to medical marijuana), in Green Analytics North, LLC d/b/a Steep Hill PA, et al. v. DOH. The Order grants a stay of the implementation of § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2) of DOH's Regulations, 28 Pa. Code § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2), effective immediately and until further order of the Court. Please note that the stay is only applicable to § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2). UPDATE: On September 25, 2025, the Supreme Court remanded the case for further proceedings in the Commonwealth Court, which, on April 28, 2026, issued an Order setting forth deadlines in the coming months for motions and an additional hearing, as necessary. The stay of § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2) remains in place during these proceedings.
Program Data
Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Program (Program) was created by the Medical Marijuana Act (Act), which was signed into law on April 17, 2016. 35 P.S. §§ 10231.101 -10231.2110. The Act requires Program to maintain data electronically, including through use of patient and practitioner registries, and an electronic tracking system (ETS) for all phases of medical marijuana, from seed to sale. The Act also contains strict confidentiality provisions relating to disclosure of patient, caregiver, and practitioner information and the information stored in the ETS. In furtherance of Program's commitment to transparency and accessibility and when permitted under the law, Program will publish its data here in one single, easy-to-find location.
Key statistics such as the number of registered patients, registered caregivers, active patient certifications, approved practitioners, and patient dispensing events are presented during a ‘Program Update’ to Board members at public MMAB meetings. The slides that were used to present the ‘Program Update’ at each of the following MMAB meetings can be found at the links below.
- MMAB Program Update Data—June 24, 2026
- MMAB Program Update Data—March 25, 2026
- MMAB Program Update Data—Nov 19, 2025
- MMAB Program Update Data—Sept 17, 2025
- MMAB Program Update Data—June 25, 2025
- MMAB Program Update Data—April 16, 2025
- MMAB Program Update Data—Nov 13, 2024
- MMAB Program Update Data—Sept 18, 2024
- MMAB Program Update Data—May 22, 2024
- MMAB Program Update Data—March 20, 2024
- MMAB Program Update Data—Jan 24, 2024
- MMAB Program Update Data—Nov 15, 2023
- MMAB Program Update Data—Sept 6, 2023
- MMAB Program Update Data—June 28, 2023
- MMAB Program Update Data—April 12, 2023
- MMAB Program Update Data—Nov 22, 2022
- MMAB Program Update Data—Sept 27, 2022
- MMAB Program Update Data—July 28, 2022
- MMAB Program Update Data—March 22, 2022
- MMAB Program Update Data—Nov 16, 2021
- MMAB Program Update Data—Aug 17, 2021
- MMAB Program Update Data—May 18, 2021
The Medical Marijuana Act (Act) outlines specific data points that Medical Marijuana Organizations (MMO) must report to the Office of Medical Marijuana (Office) on a quarterly basis. See Section 701(d) of the Act. The Office is responsible for compiling, aggregating, and sharing this data on its website. The data published is an accumulation of individual transactions entered into the electronic tracking system by each MMO since inception of the program.
Pennsylvanians who have one or more of the 24 qualifying Serious Medical Conditions (SMC) are eligible to participate in the Medical Marijuana Program (Program). All patients in the Program must obtain a patient certification from an approved practitioner confirming the SMC for which they are being treated. Practitioners must select at least one SMC and can select up to 10 per patient certification. The data published at the link below is the aggregate number of times, a patient was certified for each SMC during calendar years 2017 through 2025.
Information for:
Clinical Research (Chapter 20)
Medical Marijuana Advisory Board
Medical Marijuana Assistance Program
Bureau of Medical Marijuana Complaint Form
Questions?
Please call 888-733-5595. Our call center hours of operation are 7AM - 9PM ET, seven days a week, excluding state holidays.
Find Medical Marijuana Near You
View a list of medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania with product (PDF).