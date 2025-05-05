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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​​Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health continues to implement the state's Medical Marijuana Program, signed into law on April 17, 2016. The Medical Marijuana Program provides access to medical marijuana for patients with a serious medical condition through a safe and effective method of delivery that balances patient need for access to the latest treatments with patient care and safety. This guide will connect you with medical marijuana resources and information for patients and caregivers, growers and processors, dispensaries, physicians, schools, and laboratories.​

    Log into the Registry

    On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program's final-form regulations (DOH Regulations) were posted in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. These DOH Regulations may be found at the following: Pennsylvania Bulletin

    All grower/processors and approved laboratories were notified that on March 4, 2023, the Commonwealth Court issued an Order temporarily enjoining DOH from enforcing § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2) of DOH's Regulations (relating to medical marijuana), in Green Analytics North, LLC d/b/a Steep Hill PA, et al. v. DOH. The Order grants a stay of the implementation of § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2) of DOH's Regulations, 28 Pa. Code § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2), effective immediately and until further order of the Court. Please note that the stay is only applicable to § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2). UPDATE: On September 25, 2025, the Supreme Court remanded the case for further proceedings in the Commonwealth Court, which, on April 28, 2026, issued an Order setting forth deadlines in the coming months for motions and an additional hearing, as necessary. The stay of § 1171a.29(c)(1)-(2) remains in place during these proceedings.

    Program Data

    Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Program (Program) was created by the Medical Marijuana Act (Act), which was signed into law on April 17, 2016.  35 P.S. §§ 10231.101 -10231.2110.  The Act requires Program to maintain data electronically, including through use of patient and practitioner registries, and an electronic tracking system (ETS) for all phases of medical marijuana, from seed to sale.  The Act also contains strict confidentiality provisions relating to disclosure of patient, caregiver, and practitioner information and the information stored in the ETS.  In furtherance of Program's commitment to transparency and accessibility and when permitted under the law, Program will publish its data here in one single, easy-to-find location.

    ​The Medical Marijuana Act (Act) outlines specific data points that Medical Marijuana Organizations (MMO) must report to the Office of Medical Marijuana (Office) on a quarterly basis. See Section 701(d) of the Act. The Office is responsible for compiling, aggregating, and sharing this data on its website. The data published is an accumulation of individual transactions entered into the electronic tracking system by each MMO since inception of the program.

    Aggregate MMO Transaction Data (Q1-2018 to present)

    Pennsylvanians who have one or more of the 24 qualifying Serious Medical Conditions (SMC) are eligible to participate in the Medical Marijuana Program (Program). All patients in the Program must obtain a patient certification from an approved practitioner confirming the SMC for which they are being treated. Practitioners must select at least one SMC and can select up to 10 per patient certification. The data published at the link below is the aggregate number of times, a patient was certified for each SMC during calendar years 2017 through 2025.

    Total Number of SMC by Year (2017-2025)

     

    Find Medical Marijuana Near You

    View a list of medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania with product (PDF).