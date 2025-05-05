Health Statistics

WHAT'S NEW

8/5/2026 - 2025 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) reports are now available.

8/5/2026 - 2024 Pennsylvania Vital Statistics report is now available, with a pamphlet showing various vital statistics data back to 1906.

7/22/2026 – The Violence Dashboard has been updated with 2024 death statistics.

7/16/2026 - 2024 cancer mortality stand​ard output tables are now available.

6/25/2026 - 2024 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators re​​po​​rt is now available.

6/24/2026 - 2024 infant death, CO mortality, and reproductive health outcome statistics are now available in EDDIE system.

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