Please browse through our webpages to find the latest available health statistics and data analysis for Pennsylvania. Our statistical products cover a wide variety of health topics suitable for community health assessments, research, and public inquiry. All statistical reports and webpages are maintained by the Health Informatics Office within the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A flyer (PDF) listing our materials is available for download.
WHAT'S NEW
8/5/2026 - 2025 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) reports are now available.
8/5/2026 - 2024 Pennsylvania Vital Statistics report is now available, with a pamphlet showing various vital statistics data back to 1906.
7/22/2026 – The Violence Dashboard has been updated with 2024 death statistics.
7/16/2026 - 2024 cancer mortality standard output tables are now available.
6/25/2026 - 2024 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators report is now available.
6/24/2026 - 2024 infant death, CO mortality, and reproductive health outcome statistics are now available in EDDIE system.