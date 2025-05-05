Nursing homes provide 24-hour, long-term nursing care and short-term rehabilitation following surgery or a hospital stay. More than 650 nursing homes throughout Pennsylvania offer services to more than 83,000 individuals.
The Department of Health is responsible for the licensing and federal certification of Pennsylvania’s nursing homes, as well as complaint and incident investigations for these facilities.
How Do I File a Concern or Complaint?
Speak up, we're listening. To file a complaint:
- Call 1-800-254-5164
- Use the online complaint form
- Email c-ncomplai@pa.gov
- Send mail to:
Division of Nursing Care Facilities Director
Pennsylvania Department of Health
Division of Nursing Care Facilities
2525 N. 7th Street, Suite 210
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- Fax 717-772-2163