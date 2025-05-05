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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Nursing homes provide 24-hour, long-term nursing care and short-term rehabilitation following surgery or a hospital stay. More than 650 nursing homes throughout Pennsylvania offer services to more than 83,000 individuals.

    The Department of Health is responsible for the licensing and federal certification of Pennsylvania’s nursing homes, as well as complaint and incident investigations for these facilities. 

    How Do I File a Concern or Complaint?

    Speak up, we're listening. To file a complaint:

    • Call 1-800-254-5164
    • Use the online complaint form
    • Email c-ncomplai@pa.gov
    • Send mail to:
      Division of Nursing Care Facilities Director
      Pennsylvania Department of Health
      Division of Nursing Care Facilities
      2525 N. 7th Street, Suite 210
      Harrisburg, PA 17120
    • Fax 717-772-2163