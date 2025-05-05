Nursing homes provide 24-hour, long-term nursing care and short-term rehabilitation following surgery or a hospital stay. More than 650 nursing homes throughout Pennsylvania offer services to more than 83,000 individuals.

The Department of Health is responsible for the licensing and federal certification of Pennsylvania’s nursing homes, as well as complaint and incident investigations for these facilities.

How Do I File a Concern or Complaint?

Speak up, we're listening. To file a complaint: