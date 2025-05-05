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Environmental Health Fact Sheets
- Lead fact sheet
- Lead poisoning fact sheet
- https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxfaqs/tfacts13.pdf
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/lead-poisoning-and-health
- https://www.cdc.gov/lead-prevention/communication-resources/know-the-facts.html?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/lead/docs/know-the-facts.html
- https://www.cdc.gov/lead-prevention/about/?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/lead/faqs/lead-faqs.htm
- https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/pfas/about/
- https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxfaqs/tfacts200.pdf
- https://nap.nationalacademies.org/resource/26156/PFAS%20Guidance%20Highlights.pdf
- https://www.nationalacademies.org/our-work/guidance-on-pfas-testing-and-health-outcomes
- https://www.epa.gov/pfas/pfas-explained
- PFAS fact sheet
- PFAS and Private Well Water fact sheet
- https://19january2021snapshot.epa.gov/sites/static/files/2017-12/documents/ffrrofactsheet_contaminants_pfos_pfoa_11-20-17_508_0.pdf
- https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2022-06/technical-factsheet-four-PFAS.pdf
- https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2022-06/drinking-water-ha-pfas-factsheet-communities.pdf