​ Violence and Injury Prevention Program

The Violence and Injury Prevention Program (VIPP) assesses the incidence of injury and develops programs that reduce the risk of intentional and unintentional injury, disability, or death. VIPP initiatives focus on adverse childhood experiences, falls, motor vehicle safety, sexual violence, suicide prevention, traumatic brain injury, and violent deaths.

Violence Dashboard

This dashboard contains statistics and interactive data visualizations from violent hospital discharge reasons and causes of death for violent incidents in Pennsylvania.

Go To Dashboard

Pennsylvania Violent Death Reporting System (PAVDRS) Suicide Map

State and county suicide statistics and county suicide fact sheets.

County Injury Profiles

County injury profiles are produced each year using hospital discharge data from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4). These profiles provide a convenient one-page summary of the injury burden within a particular county, including information on costs of hospitalizations.