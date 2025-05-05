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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Violence and Injury Prevention Program

    The Violence and Injury Prevention Program (VIPP) assesses the incidence of injury and develops programs that reduce the risk of intentional and unintentional injury, disability, or death.  VIPP initiatives focus on adverse childhood experiences, falls, motor vehicle safety, sexual violence, suicide prevention, traumatic brain injury, and violent deaths. 

    Violence Dashboard

    This dashboard contains statistics and interactive data visualizations from violent hospital discharge reasons and causes of death for violent incidents in Pennsylvania. 

    Go To Dashboard

    Pennsylvania Violent Death Reporting System (PAVDRS) Suicide Map 

    State and county suicide statistics and county suicide fact sheets.

    Go To Map

    County Injury Profiles

    County injury profiles are produced each year using hospital discharge data from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4).  These profiles provide a convenient one-page summary of the injury burden within a particular county, including information on costs of hospitalizations.

     

     

     

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