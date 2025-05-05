Long-Term Care Transformation Office (LTCTO)

At the beginning of the pandemic, a Long-Term Care Task Force was established to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that disproportionately affects long-term care settings.

In March 2020, a multi-agency group created the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program (RRHCP). The RRHCP was a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), Department of Health (DOH), Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and 10 health systems. This program provided clinical and operational supports, and an educational platform (based on the Educational Support and Clinical Coaching Program (ESCCP) for long term care providers) as they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2021, the initiative was relaunched as the Regional Congregate Care Assistance Teams (RCAT), a more limited version of the RRHC Program, with additional state and federal funding. The RCAT program provided operational and administrative support to long-term care facilities to prevent and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks. The RCAT Program ended December 31, 2021.

In January 2022, DOH formally launched LTC RISE (Long-Term Care Resiliency Infrastructure Supports & Empowerment). Building upon the success of the prior programs, LTC RISE is designed to help the facilities and residents pivot from COVID-19 response efforts to resiliency-focused initiatives, with the intent of affording a higher quality care.

