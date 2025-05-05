These reports contain various tables of death statistics organized by levels of geography available and the primary topic for each report. Click on a section to see a group of reports.
View detailed 2020-2025 COVID-19 death statistics.
Disclaimer: If you use any of the data provided, please include the following statement in any publication or release: "These data were provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions made by the user of this data product."
Most recent data (2025):
|Title
|CSV download
|Interactive table
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by sex, race, and age
|CSV
|Table
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by sex, race, age, and cause of death
|CSV
|Table
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by sex, race, age, and ICD-10 code
|CSV
|*
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by age and cause of death
|CSV
|Table
|Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by sex, race, and age
|CSV
|Table
* Unavailable due to size constraints. Please use the CSV download for the full dataset.
Most recent data (2025):
|Title
|CSV download
|Interactive table
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by county, sex, race, and age
|CSV
|Table
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by county, sex, race, age, and cause of death
|CSV
|*
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by county, age, and cause of death
|CSV
|Table
|Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by county, sex, race, and age
|CSV
|Table
|Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by county, sex, race, and age, 5-year total
|CSV
|Table
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by county and disposition status
|CSV
|Table
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by county and autopsy status
|CSV
|Table
* Unavailable due to size constraints. Please use the CSV download for the full dataset.
Most recent data (2025):
|Title
|CSV download
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD, sex, race, and age
|CSV
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD, sex, race, and age, 5-year total
|CSV
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD, age, and cause of death
|CSV
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD, age, and cause of death, 5-year total
|CSV
|Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by MCD, sex, race, and age
|CSV
|Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by MCD, sex, race, and age, 5-year total
|CSV
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD and disposition status
|CSV
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD and autopsy status
|CSV
|Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD and month of death
|CSV
Preliminary 2026 data
The Preliminary Pennsylvania residence death data (ZIP) contains death counts by:
- Year of death
- Month of death
- Age
- County of residence
- Hispanic origin
- Municipality of residence
- Sex
The Preliminary Pennsylvania occurrence death data (ZIP) contains death counts by:
- Year of death
- Month of death
- County of occurrence
- Manner of death
Use the link below to access forecasted Pennsylvania resident death statistics for the state and by county, MCD, cause of death, sex, and age.
For historical death statistics, please use the search below.
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