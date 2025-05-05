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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    These reports contain various tables of death statistics organized by levels of geography available and the primary topic for each report. Click on a section to see a group of reports.

    View detailed 2020-2025 COVID-19 death statistics.

    Disclaimer: If you use any of the data provided, please include the following statement in any publication or release: "These data were provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions made by the user of this data product."

    Most recent data (2025):

    TitleCSV downloadInteractive table
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by sex, race, and ageCSVTable
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by sex, race, age, and cause of deathCSVTable
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by sex, race, age, and ICD-10 codeCSV*
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by age and cause of deathCSVTable
    Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by sex, race, and ageCSVTable

     

    * Unavailable due to size constraints. Please use the CSV download for the full dataset.

    Most recent data (2025):

    TitleCSV downloadInteractive table
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by county, sex, race, and ageCSVTable
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by county, sex, race, age, and cause of deathCSV*
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by county, age, and cause of deathCSVTable
    Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by county, sex, race, and ageCSVTable
    Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by county, sex, race, and age, 5-year totalCSVTable
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by county and disposition statusCSVTable
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by county and autopsy statusCSVTable

     

    * Unavailable due to size constraints. Please use the CSV download for the full dataset.

    Most recent data (2025):

    TitleCSV download
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD, sex, race, and ageCSV
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD, sex, race, and age, 5-year totalCSV
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD, age, and cause of deathCSV
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD, age, and cause of death, 5-year totalCSV
    Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by MCD, sex, race, and ageCSV
    Pennsylvania resident infant deaths by MCD, sex, race, and age, 5-year totalCSV
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD and disposition statusCSV
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD and autopsy statusCSV
    Pennsylvania resident deaths by MCD and month of deathCSV

     

    Preliminary 2026 data

    The Preliminary Pennsylvania residence death data (ZIP) contains death counts by:

    • Year of death
    • Month of death
    • Age
    • County of residence
    • Hispanic origin
    • Municipality of residence
    • Sex

    The Preliminary Pennsylvania occurrence death data (ZIP) contains death counts by:

    • Year of death
    • Month of death
    • County of occurrence
    • Manner of death

    Use the link below to access forecasted Pennsylvania resident death statistics for the state and by county, MCD, cause of death, sex, and age.

    Forecasted 2028 Deaths

    For historical death statistics, please use the search below.

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