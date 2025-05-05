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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Pennsylvania Department of Health supports statewide overdose prevention by connecting health care professionals with evidence-based clinical resources. This page provides additional information and training opportunities to help providers and care teams deliver safe and informed care. The resources listed are drawn from recognized medical and public health organizations and are intended to support clinical decision-making. This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as appropriate.