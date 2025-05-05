The Pennsylvania Department of Health supports statewide overdose prevention by connecting health care professionals with evidence-based clinical resources. This page provides additional information and training opportunities to help providers and care teams deliver safe and informed care. The resources listed are drawn from recognized medical and public health organizations and are intended to support clinical decision-making. This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as appropriate.
- 2022 Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain (CDC) – Comprehensive recommendations on prescribing opioids for pain.
- Pennsylvania Prescribing Guidelines - Provides Commonwealth-developed prescribing guidelines for opioids and other controlled substances.
- Stimulant Guide (CDC) – Guidance on stimulant prescribing and patient safety considerations.
- Management of Acute Dental Pain Report (ADA) – Guidance on pain management in adolescents, adults, and older adults.
- Clinical Guideline for Acute Dental Pain (ADA) – Evidence-based recommendations for dental providers.
- Empathy: Talking to Patients About Substance Use Disorder (CDC) - Tips for using empathy when discussing substance use disorder.
- Remove Stigma: Talk with Your Patients About Substance Use Disorder (CDC) - Guidance to reduce stigma in patient conversations.
- A Primary Care Approach to Substance Misuse (AAFP/CDC) - Tools for addressing substance misuse in primary care.
- When to Offer Naloxone to Patients (CDC) – Evidence-based recommendations and patient resources.
- Lock Your Meds - Encourages safely locking away medications.
- PAStop.org - Pennsylvania resources to prevent opioid misuse.
- CDC Mini Module: Buprenorphine for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder
- CDC Training: Assessing and Addressing Opioid Use Disorder
- CDC Training: Managing Pain and Treating Opioid Use Disorder in the ED
- CDC Training Module: A Clinician’s Role in Overdose Prevention
- CDC Training Module: Managing Pain with Opioid Therapy
- ASAM eLearning: Opioid Response Network Clinical Scenarios: Practical Applications in Addiction Treatment in Rural Healthcare Settings
- PA ODSMP Comprehensive Approaches to Pain Management, Opioid Prescribing, and Substance Use Care Modules
- Pennsylvania Substance Use Navigation (PA-SUN) Program
- NIDAMED: Health Professions Education
- Providers' Clinical Support System
- New England Journal of Medicine – Pain Management, Addiction, and End-of-Life Care
- American College of Emergency Physicians: Opioid Toolkit
- SAMHSA CME Inventory
- Pennsylvania Medical Society CME Courses: Addressing PA’s Opioid Crisis
- CDC Webinar: Clinical Implications of Medetomidine Mixed with Opioids
- Training: Medetomidine: Emerging Adulterant with Significant Clinical Implications (UPMC)
- Medetomidine: What you need to know about the new street drug taking over Philly. — Substance Use Philly
- ICU Management: Opioid with Suspected Adulterant Withdrawal (University of Pennsylvania)
- PA DOH Health Advisory: Responding to Overdose and Withdrawal Involving Medetomidine – Updated Guidance
- DOH Training: Medetomidine - Addressing Health Care Concerns and Identifying Best Practices - TRAIN PA - an affiliate of the TRAIN Learning Network powered by the Public Health Foundation
- SURGE: Substance Use Response Guidance & Education | From REbound to REcovery: Managing the Alpha-2 Agonist Storm in Outpatient Settings
- Responding to Overdose and Withdrawal Involving Medetomidine - Philadelphia Department of Public Health
- ATLAS: Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform
- Pennsylvania Centers of Excellence for OUD
- Single County Authorities (SCAs) (PA DDAP)
- Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) (SAMHSA)
- Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator (SAMHSA) (available in English and Spanish)
- American Society of Addiction Medicine National Practice Guideline for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder
- Boston Medical Center (BMC) Grayken Center for Addiction Training and Technical Assistance (TTA)
- Bridge to Treatment: Bridging emergency care and community health
- Prescription Drug Take-Back Program (DDAP)
- Naloxone Information (PA DOH)
- Managing Pain with Opioid Therapy Clinician Checklist
- Substance Use Prevention and Harm Reduction | Programs and initiatives | City of Philadelphia
- Harm Reduction in Pennsylvania: Policies, Needs, and Services
- Bridge to Care Toolkits – OUD & StUD Linkage to Care (AHA/HRET)
- Overdose Measures Matter (CDC Foundation)
- Disposal of Unused Medicines (FDA)
- Pennsylvania Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (PDF)
- Table: Morphine Milligram Equivalent Doses (CDC)
- List of Controlled Substances (DEA)