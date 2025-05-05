Act 77 Chapter 9, passed in 2001, directed the Pennsylvania Department of Health to establish a health research program known as the Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement program (CURE). Under this program, health research grants are awarded for clinical and health services, and biomedical research. Two types of grants are funded from this program. Formula grants are non-competitive and based on an institutions’ receipt of National Institute of Health funds. Non-formula grants are competitive grants that follow the PA Department of General Services’ procurement process. All grant recipients are required to follow certain reporting, monitoring and evaluation procedures.



Please visit this site for the latest updates on research priority identification, Request for Application dates, Health Research Advisory Committee meeting schedule and other related issues.

Contact Us



Pennsylvania Department of Health

Division of Health Research

Health and Human Services Building, Room 833

625 Forster Street

Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701

717-547-3103

RA-healthresearch@pa.gov

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