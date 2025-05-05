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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement Program (CURE)

    Act 77 Chapter 9, passed in 2001, directed the Pennsylvania Department of Health to establish a health research program known as the Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement program (CURE). Under this program, health research grants are awarded for clinical and health services, and biomedical research. Two types of grants are funded from this program. Formula grants are non-competitive and based on an institutions’ receipt of National Institute of Health funds. Non-formula grants are competitive grants that follow the PA Department of General Services’ procurement process. All grant recipients are required to follow certain reporting, monitoring and evaluation procedures.

    Please visit this site for the latest updates on research priority identification, Request for Application dates, Health Research Advisory Committee meeting schedule and other related issues.

    Contact Us

    Pennsylvania Department of Health
    Division of Health Research
    Health and Human Services Building, Room 833
    625 Forster Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701
    717-547-3103
    RA-healthresearch@pa.gov