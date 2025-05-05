Act 77 Chapter 9, passed in 2001, directed the Pennsylvania Department of Health to establish a health research program known as the Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement program (CURE). Under this program, health research grants are awarded for clinical and health services, and biomedical research. Two types of grants are funded from this program. Formula grants are non-competitive and based on an institutions’ receipt of National Institute of Health funds. Non-formula grants are competitive grants that follow the PA Department of General Services’ procurement process. All grant recipients are required to follow certain reporting, monitoring and evaluation procedures.
Please visit this site for the latest updates on research priority identification, Request for Application dates, Health Research Advisory Committee meeting schedule and other related issues.
- CURE Awarded Grants - view the list and descriptions of grants awarded from tobacco settlement funds by state fiscal year.
- Annual CURE Reports - view the Annual CURE Report, which is an overview of the health research program by state fiscal year and the annual progress reports for each grant recipient.
- Health Research Advisory Committee - view committee members, minutes and meeting notices.
- Division of Health Research Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) - General and frequently asked questions 2025
- Health Research Priorities - review identified health research priorities by fiscal year and current non-formula Request for Application.
- Spinal Cord Research Advisory Committee - view meeting notices.
- Orientation Presentation Formula 2019 – Webinar held August 15 & 19, 2019, for the application process of 2019 Formula grants
- Q&A Orientation Presentation Formula 2019 – Q&A for the Webinar held August 15 & 19, 2019 (PDF)
Contact Us
Pennsylvania Department of Health
Division of Health Research
Health and Human Services Building, Room 833
625 Forster Street
Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701
717-547-3103
RA-healthresearch@pa.gov