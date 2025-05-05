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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Vectorborne diseases are diseases transmitted by the bite of an infected tick or mosquito. In general, vectorborne diseases are on the rise in the United States and in Pennsylvania. You can learn more about these vectorborne disease below, including which of these diseases are transmitted in Pennsylvania and actions you can take to protect yourself.