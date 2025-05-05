Vectorborne diseases are diseases transmitted by the bite of an infected tick or mosquito. In general, vectorborne diseases are on the rise in the United States and in Pennsylvania. You can learn more about these vectorborne disease below, including which of these diseases are transmitted in Pennsylvania and actions you can take to protect yourself.
Vectorborne diseases are diseases transmitted by the bite of an infected tick or mosquito. In general, vectorborne diseases are on the rise in the United States and in Pennsylvania. You can learn more about these vectorborne disease below, including which of these diseases are transmitted in Pennsylvania and actions you can take to protect yourself.