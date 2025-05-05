​​​​​​In 2005, Senate Bill 439 tasked the Department of Health (Department) with forming a sexual assault evidence collection committee (SAEC), composed of representatives from the Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, amongst other members, in order to establish minimum standards for sexual assault evidence collection.



In October 2008, minimum standards for sexual assault evidence collection were published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The Department is required to revise these standards at least every three years.



Below are links to the minimum standard requirements, kit instructions and the optional paperwork developed by the SAEC.



For health care facilities who have notified local law enforcement or the Pennsylvania State Police to take possession of sexual assault evidence that has not been completed within 72 hours, please call 1-877-724-3258 and remain on the line to speak with an agent.

Contact Information

Allyson Fulton

717-547-3234

alfulton@pa.gov