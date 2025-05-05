Behavioral Risk Factors

Department of Health Data
- EDDIE
- See Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) dataset.
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Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
- Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
- Healthy People
- A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
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County Health Profiles
- A series of county-specific reports that contain numerous statistics for various health-related subject areas.