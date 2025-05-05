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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Behavioral Risk Factors

    Behavioral Risk Factors are modifiable risk factors for which data are collected through an annual Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) survey. The resulting data covers various topics, including but not limited to, health screenings, obesity, tobacco use, and exercise.

    Department of Health Data

    EDDIE
    See Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) dataset.
    Behavioral Health Risks of Pennsylvania Adults
    Reports containing data from annual surveys of modifiable risks that affect people's health.
    Healthy People
    A report that tracks the progress of public health objectives in meeting their goals by the end of the decade.
    County Health Profiles
    A series of county-specific reports that contain numerous statistics for various health-related subject areas.

    External Data Sources

    Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (CDC)