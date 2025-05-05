The Environmental Health Indicators (EHI) Map displays environmental, social demographic, and public health data. Environmental Justice (EJ) concerns are a guiding force behind the map. Map features, referred to as environmental health indicators, were selected to show where manufacturing, extraction, waste, transportation, and other infrastructure is located, who resides in those areas, and how healthy those residents are.

The map strives to make environmental health data publicly available. It brings together information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and several federal agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Released in December 2025, Version 2.0 of the map includes new layers and updated data for existing layers. A new reporting tool also allows users to create custom reports on environmental health indicators near a given address. Information about the data used is available in the technical guidance document. The map tool document provides guidance on how to use various tools, including the new reporting tool, built into the EHI map.