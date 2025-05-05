Looking for your Pennsylvania immunization records? You can access your, or your dependent’s, official immunization record through the secure Pennsylvania Immunization Electronic Registry System (PIERS) Public Portal.
The PIERS Public Portal allows individuals 18 or older and parents/legal guardians of minors under 18 to access, save, and print an official record of their immunizations that are documented within PIERS, the web-based system immunization providers use to report administered immunizations.
Instructions for Accessing PIERS
-
1
Sign in with Keystone Login
Go to the PIERS Public Portal and sign in using your Keystone Login account. If you don’t have one, you can create an account here.
-
2
Tell us whose record you want
Choose whether you are accessing your own record or your dependent’s (under age 18).
-
3
Enter basic information
Provide the name, date of birth, and gender as your provider recorded it.
-
4
Get your access code
Choose to receive a verification code by text message or email (must match what your provider has on file). Enter the code to access the immunization record.
Tip: Use the same phone number or email you gave your doctor or pharmacy at your or your dependent’s most recent Pennsylvania immunization appointment. A One Time Access Code will be sent via text message or email to this phone number or email address.
If you no longer have access to the phone number or email address that was provided at your most recent Pennsylvania immunization appointment, you will not be able to receive the One Time Access Code and thus are not able to use the Public Portal. Please complete an Immunization Record Request using the Authorization for Release of Immunization Records form.
-
5
View or download your record
Once verified, you can view your immunization history or download the official immunization record.
PIERS Public Portal Frequently Asked Questions
If your record can’t be found, please complete the PIERS Immunization Record Update Request Form, and upload proof of identification. The PIERS Helpdesk team will perform a search in PIERS for your record. If a record is found, your demographic information will be updated for you to access your record from the PIERS Public Portal.
Please complete the PIERS Immunization Record Update Request Form. The PIERS Helpdesk team will perform a search in PIERS for your record. If a record is found, your demographic information will be updated for you to access your record from the PIERS Public Portal.
It is possible that we do not have a record for you or your dependent in the registry or that your immunization provider did not report your phone number or email address to the registry. Please complete the PIERS Immunization Record Update Request form and a member of the PIERS team will reach out with further information.
Your immunization provider may not have reported the immunization administration. Only pharmacies and Vaccines for Children Program providers are required to report immunization administrations to PIERS. Reporting to PIERS started in the early 2000s, immunization records before then have likely not been reported to PIERS.
There are several places that you can look to find your missing records:
- Ask your parents/caregivers for records of your childhood immunizations.
- Look through baby books and documents from your childhood.
- Check with previous employers that may have required immunizations.
- Check with your previous and current health care or immunization providers.
There is no national database for immunization records—only the copies you, or your parents, received and those kept by the clinic where you received the immunization. If you can’t find your immunization records, talk to your health care provider to determine how best to protect yourself from certain diseases.
Immunization providers in all Pennsylvania counties except Philadelphia report to PIERS. Immunization providers in Philadelphia report to PhilaVax. Please contact PhilaVax at philavax@phila.gov for questions regarding immunizations received in Philadelphia.
Please visit the CDC’s Contacts for IIS Immunization Records website for more information on how to contact the jurisdiction where you received your immunizations.
Pharmacies and Vaccines for Children Program providers are required to report immunization administrations to PIERS. In addition, other immunization providers are encouraged to submit immunization administration data to PIERS on a voluntary basis.
- Bring your or your child’s immunization record to every immunization appointment to avoid missing or repeating immunizations, and to document new immunizations.
- Take a photo after each update and store your records in a plastic sleeve in a safe location.
- Store a backup copy with your important documents.
- Ask your immunization provider to add them to the Pennsylvania Immunization Electronic Registry System (PIERS).
The PIERS Public Portal uses “two-factor authentication” to verify your identity. After entering your information, you select either text or email to receive your verification code. Additionally, Keystone Login uses modern security and authentication methods to ensure that your information is protected from unauthorized access or use.
Yes. You may only search for a specific record 3 times within a 30 minute period. If you exceed this, you will receive a ‘You have exceeded the allowed number of searches. Please wait 30 minutes before searching again’ message.
If an adult over 18 is not able to access their record through the PIERS Public Portal, legal guardians will be able to receive their record once an Authorization for Release of Immunizations Records form is completed. Please allow a minimum of 10 business days for fulfillment of your immunization record request.
An Authorization for Release of Immunizations Records form can be completed. Please allow a minimum of 10 business days for fulfillment of your immunization record request.
Yes, if both have been listed as contacts on your child’s immunization record by your immunization provider.
If immunizations were not reported to the Pennsylvania Immunization Registry, the Date Next Due column will show a past date in red even if you are up to date on an immunization series.
Please note that adult immunization records are likely to show childhood immunizations as due. For example, the Hep B birth dose.
Contact Information
PIERS Public Portal
For questions regarding accessing your immunization record via the PIERS Public Portal, please contact us by email at ra-dhvaxrecords@pa.gov or by phone at 1-877-774-4748, option 4.
Keystone Login
For issues with creating a Keystone Login account, or logging in, please contact the Keystone Login Helpdesk at 1-877-328-0995 or via email at keystoneloginsupport@randstadusa.com.