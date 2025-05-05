PIERS Public Portal

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Choose to receive a verification code by text message or email (must match what your provider has on file). Enter the code to access the immunization record.

Tip: Use the same phone number or email you gave your doctor or pharmacy at your or your dependent’s most recent Pennsylvania immunization appointment. A One Time Access Code will be sent via text message or email to this phone number or email address.

If you no longer have access to the phone number or email address that was provided at your most recent Pennsylvania immunization appointment, you will not be able to receive the One Time Access Code and thus are not able to use the Public Portal. Please complete an Immunization Record Request using the Authorization for Release of Immunization Records form.