Antimicrobial stewardship (AS) is the effort to measure and improve use of antimicrobials, medicines used to treat infections, by using them only when they are needed. The goals of AS include stopping the development of germs that are resistant to antimicrobials, ensuring that these medicines stay effective in treating infections, and avoiding patient side effects and other reactions. The Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention (HAIP) monitors antimicrobial use in Pennsylvania and helps health care facilities to make sure antimicrobials are used properly. These efforts will help patients receive the right treatment today and make sure antimicrobials stay effective in the future. We developed the following resources to help health care facilities and the public learn more about AS. You can find more resources from the CDC webpage Core Elements of Antibiotic Stewardship. For questions, please contact us at RA-DHHAI@pa.gov.