Antimicrobial stewardship (AS) is the effort to measure and improve use of antimicrobials, medicines used to treat infections, by using them only when they are needed. The goals of AS include stopping the development of germs that are resistant to antimicrobials, ensuring that these medicines stay effective in treating infections, and avoiding patient side effects and other reactions. The Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention (HAIP) monitors antimicrobial use in Pennsylvania and helps health care facilities to make sure antimicrobials are used properly. These efforts will help patients receive the right treatment today and make sure antimicrobials stay effective in the future. We developed the following resources to help health care facilities and the public learn more about AS. You can find more resources from the CDC webpage Core Elements of Antibiotic Stewardship. For questions, please contact us at RA-DHHAI@pa.gov.
Posters
Trainings
- Antibiotic Stewardship in Dental Settings (TRAIN PA)
- 2023 PA HAI Summit - Antibiotic Stewardship in Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Settings (TRAIN PA)
- Bedside Nurse’s Role in Antimicrobial Stewardship (AS) and Basic Overview of AS Programs (TRAIN PA)
NHSN Office Hours
Watchful Waiting
Resources for Providers
PA DOH Resources
- Watchful Waiting Guidance
- Watchful Waiting Flyer
- Decision Fatigue Flyer for Provider Offices
- Stay Focused Flyer for Provider Offices
- Watchful Waiting Teamwork Poster for Patients
CDC Resources
- Clinical Care of Outpatient Adult and Pediatric Populations | Antibiotic Prescribing and Use | CDC
- Educational Materials for Healthcare Providers | Antibiotic Prescribing and Use | CDC
- Outpatient Antibiotic Use: Retail Pharmacy Prescription Data | A.R. & Patient Safety Portal
- CDC's Antibiotic Stewardship Courses - CDC TRAIN - an affiliate of the TRAIN Learning Network powered by the Public Health Foundation
- Core Elements of Outpatient Antibiotic Stewardship | Antibiotic Prescribing and Use | CDC
- Watchful Waiting Prescription Pads
- Watchful Waiting for Ear Infections
- Relief for Common Symptoms of Colds and Cough
Articles
- Antibiotic Use in Acute Upper Respiratory Tract Infections | AAFP
- Appropriate Antibiotic Use for Acute Respiratory Tract Infection in Adults: Advice for High-Value Care From the American College of Physicians and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Annals of Internal Medicine