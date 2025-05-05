Questions and requests for information regarding the Division of HIV Health, Prevention, Care and Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program may be directed to the following resource account: ra-dhdivhivdocreport@pa.gov

Additionally, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Right to Know Law (RTKL), 65 P. S. §§ 67.101-67.3104, provides citizens the right of access to public records, and sets forth the conditions under which a document maintained by a Commonwealth agency is deemed a public record. It also imposes time limits within which an agency must respond to requests for public records, and provides a process whereby the requester may file an appeal when a request for information is denied in whole or part.

Requests under the RTKL shall be made and directed to the Department's Agency Open Records Officer.