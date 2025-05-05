Meeting Notices
- HIV Planning Group
- November 18 & 19, 2026
- View the meeting agenda.
Questions and requests for information regarding the Division of HIV Health, Prevention, Care and Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program may be directed to the following resource account: ra-dhdivhivdocreport@pa.gov
Additionally, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Right to Know Law (RTKL), 65 P. S. §§ 67.101-67.3104, provides citizens the right of access to public records, and sets forth the conditions under which a document maintained by a Commonwealth agency is deemed a public record. It also imposes time limits within which an agency must respond to requests for public records, and provides a process whereby the requester may file an appeal when a request for information is denied in whole or part.
Requests under the RTKL shall be made and directed to the Department's Agency Open Records Officer.
Contact Information
Division of HIV Health | Prevention, Care and Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program
Bureau of Communicable Diseases
Health and Human Services Building, Room 1010
625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: 717-783-0572
Fax: 717-772-4309
HIV/AIDS Surveillance and Epidemiology
Bureau of Epidemiology
Health and Human Services Building, Room 933
625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: 717-783-0481
Fax: 717-772-6975
Resources
Information for Individuals Living With HIV
HIV Medications - Special Pharmaceutical Benefits Program
HIV Training and Technical Assistance (TA)
HIV/AIDS Epidemiologic Profile
HIV/AIDS Surveillance and Epidemiology
HIV Reporting through PA-NEDSS
LMROs/Local HIV Reporting Contacts
Q&As - HIV Electronic Laboratory Reporting
Pennsylvania Integrated HIV Prevention and Care Plan 2022-2026
Vulnerability Assessment Report
Vulnerability Assessment Report Fact Sheet
Vulnerability Assessment Report County Maps