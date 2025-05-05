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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Maternal and Infant Health

    Maternal health is the health of women during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum. By ensuring that women get high-quality care during and after pregnancy, infants can get a healthy start to life.

    The physical and mental health, and overall well-being of women before, during, and after pregnancy impacts the health and safety of their pregnancies. By addressing risk factors early and optimizing their health before pregnancy, women can ensure they stay as healthy as possible during pregnancy, birth, and the postpartum period.

    Not feeling like yourself? New moms can experience mental health challenges during or after pregnancy. You are not alone! Help and support are available.

    Prenatal & Postpartum Depression are Real

    And real help is available. Call or text 833-TLC-MAMA for free, confidential support.  Available 24/7. No pressure. No judgment.

    Information for Pregnant Women and Moms

    Baby blues or something more?

    Your feelings are not uncommon. Approximately 1 in 5 new moms experience mental health challenges during or after pregnancy.

    Get info about Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs)

    Not feeling like yourself? Chat with someone.

    You are not alone! Call or text 1-833-TLC-MAMA, the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline. Services are free, confidential, and available 24/7.

    Call or text now

    Healthy Moms, Vibrant Futures

    Check out Pennsylvania’s Maternal Health Strategic Action Plan, called Healthy Moms, Vibrant Futures. This first-of-its-kind statewide plan outlines goals, data, current efforts, and recommendations to reduce maternal health disparities and improve the well-being of mothers and their children.

    View the plan

    Pennsylvania Perinatal Action Collaborative (PAC)

    The Pennsylvania Perinatal Action Collaborative (PAC) is a multi-disciplinary group dedicated to improving maternal health in Pennsylvania. Members from across the Commonwealth represent a variety of sectors including state and local government, non-profits, philanthropy, colleges and universities, hospital and healthcare systems, associations, and individuals with lived experience. The PAC, Pennsylvania’s Maternal Health Task Force (MHTF), is responsible for developing and implementing the Maternal Health Strategic Action Plan (MHSP). The goal of the PAC is to improve the health outcomes of pregnant and postpartum individuals by unifying and advancing maternal health initiatives throughout Pennsylvania.

    Learn more about the PAC or get involved

    Maternal Health Impact

    While it's called maternal health, it extends beyond the health of a mom. The physical and mental health of moms can have long-term effects on their kids, families, and communities. Learn about the impacts on each and the partnerships that DOH has established to help the health of Pennsylvania moms. 

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    Maternal health has significant impacts on infant health. Healthy pregnancies are linked with improved growth and development in childhood, and better physical, mental, and behavioral health outcomes throughout the child’s lifespan. Healthy pregnancies also reduce barriers to forming strong parent-infant bonds, which support healthy child development and family stability.

    Communities are strengthened when all birthing individuals and their infants have the same chance for a healthy life. Historical racism, social and economic stressors, neighborhood conditions, zip code, and other social determinants of health and health-related social needs continue to contribute to disparately poor maternal and infant health outcomes for Black families. When mothers and babies thrive, their families thrive; when families thrive, their communities thrive; and when communities thrive, the Commonwealth thrives.

    The Divisions of Child and Adult Health Services and Maternal Health Services, located within the Bureau of Family Health, partner with community-based organizations, local health departments, hospital systems, academia, and others to improve infant and maternal health outcomes throughout Pennsylvania. Many of these partnerships help promote the development, availability, and use of trauma-informed, culturally appropriate, and community-driven strategies to address root causes of preventable infant and pregnancy-associated mortality, particularly where there are disparities.

    To Support Pennsylvania Mothers, Shapiro Administration Calls for Universal Postpartum Depression Screenings, Faster Mental Health Referrals

    Governor Shapiro’s budget seeks to improve the health of mothers and babies by implementing universal postpartum depression screenings throughout the Commonwealth.

    • The Governor’s 2025-2026 budget proposal provides $5 million to fund maternal health initiatives, including identifying and addressing postpartum depression and anxiety. 
    • The proposal directs DOH to prepare doctors and nurses to identify signs of postpartum mood disorders more quickly and speed up referrals to mental health professionals and other resources.
    Moms matter. I think it's essential that we give moms the opportunity to determine if they're experiencing more than Baby Blues. 

    – Ta’lor Pinkston, Western Pennsylvania mom

    Ta’lor Pinkston, a Western Pennsylvania mom, discusses the importance of postpartum depression screenings