​Pharmacies: Pennsylvanians can now purchase some naloxone products over the counter (OTC). OTC naloxone can be sold anywhere other common medications like ibuprofen are available, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, or gas stations. If you cannot find naloxone on the shelves of your pharmacy, speak with your pharmacist.​

Prescription naloxone can also be purchased at a pharmacy by using the standing order.



Individuals at risk of an opioid overdose and their family and friends are encouraged to purchase and carry naloxone. Although the medication may not be available for same day pick up, it can often be ordered and available within a day or two. Check with your insurance provider for more information about naloxone coverage.

Some pharmacies will also sell naloxone online. Please visit their websites or speak with a pharmacist if you are interested in this option.



Commercial Insurance: Insurance companies vary in their coverage of naloxone. Check with your insurance provider to find out whether naloxone is a covered benefit under your policy, what forms of naloxone are covered, and any cost-sharing amounts that may apply. Your Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Savings Account (FSA) may also be used to purchase naloxone.

Medical Assistance: The Medical Assistance Fee-for-service program and managed care organizations will pay for naloxone for Medical Assistance beneficiaries only. Pharmacists can treat the standing order as a verbal order for Medical Assistance beneficiaries to comply with the requirements of 55 Pa Code, Chapter 1121 – Pharmaceutical Services - §1121.52. Prior authorization is not required. There is no limit to how many times naloxone can be purchased through Medical Assistance.



Community-Based Organizations: Some community-based organizations (CBO) will provide naloxone to the public free of cost through the Overdose Prevention Program.

Co-Pay Assistance: Pennsylvania residents who purchase naloxone may be eligible to receive reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs for naloxone through the Pennsylvania Department of Aging's Copay Assistance Program.

Mail-to-Home Naloxone Program (Individuals): Since 2020, PCCD and DDAP have provided Narcan® to support a statewide mail-to-home naloxone program for individuals to request medication for personal use through a partnership with Prevention Point Pittsburgh and NEXT Distro. More information about the program, including how to request a no-cost kit, is available here. If you have questions or would like more information about this program, please contact Prevention Point Pittsburgh’s Julia Hilbert at julia@pppgh.org.