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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    ​​​Medical Marijuana Advisory Board

    The next Medical Marijuana Advisory Board meeting is on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM. Location is Capitol Media Center, State Capitol, Room 01 East Wing, Harrisburg, PA 17126. ​View the meeting livestream: https://pacast.com/live/dohmeeting. 2026 MMAB meeting dates are as follows: March 25, June 24, September 23, and December 2.

    Board Policies and Documents

    Resources for the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board

    2026

    2025

    2024​

    2023