Board Policies and Documents
- Medical Marijuana Advisory Board Member List (May 2026) (PDF)
- Application - Qualifying Medical Conditions for Medical Marijuana Chapter 20 Research (PDF)
- Process - Qualifying Medical Conditions for Medical Marijuana Research Application (PDF)
- Bylaws of the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board (PDF)
- Application: Qualifying Medical Conditions for Medical Marijuana Usage Application (PDF)
- Process: Qualifying Medical Conditions for Medical Marijuana Usage Application – March 22, 2022 (PDF)
- MMAB Report Policy - November 16, 2021 (PDF)
Resources for the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board
2026
- MMAB Presentation – June 24, 2026 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board – June 24, 2026 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes – March 25, 2026 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation – March 25, 2026 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board – March 25, 2026 (PDF)
2025
- MMAB Presentation – November 19, 2025 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board – November 19, 2025 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes – September 17, 2025 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation – September 17, 2025 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - September 17, 2025 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes – June 25, 2025 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - June 25, 2025 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - June 25, 2025 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes – April 16, 2025 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - April 16, 2025 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - April 16, 2025 (PDF)
2024
- MMAB Meeting Minutes – November 13, 2024 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - November 13, 2024 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - November 13, 2024 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes – September 18, 2024 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - September 18, 2024 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - September 18, 2024 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes – May 22, 2024 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - May 22, 2024 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - May 22, 2024 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes – March 20, 2024 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - March 20, 2024 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - March 20, 2024 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes – January 24, 2024 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - January 24, 2024 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - January 24, 2024 (PDF)
2023
- MMAB Meeting Minutes - November 15, 2023 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - November 15, 2023 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - November 15, 2023 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes - September 6, 2023 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - September 6, 2023 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - September 6, 2023 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes - June 28, 2023 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - June 28, 2023 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - June 28, 2023 (PDF)
- MMAB Meeting Minutes - April 12, 2023 (PDF)
- MMAB Presentation - April 12, 2023 (PDF)
- Agenda for Medical Marijuana Advisory Board - April 12, 2023 (PDF)