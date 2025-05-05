Healthy pregnancies are essential for the well-being of individuals, infants, families and communities. Although pregnancy is an exciting time, there are stresses and risks that come with pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Pregnancy-associated deaths in the United States are increasing. Approximately 800 individuals in the United States die every year as a result of a pregnancy or pregnancy-related complication. According to the CDC, the top causes of pregnancy-related deaths are mental health conditions, including substance use disorder, and cardiovascular conditions.

Information for Pregnant & Postpartum Individuals

One way to ensure a healthy pregnancy is to know about potential warning signs and how to manage any problems that come up during and after pregnancy. The resources listed on this webpage have information on ways to protect yourself and your baby. Once you know you are pregnant, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible to begin your prenatal care. Prenatal care is essential to a healthy pregnancy.

Seek medical care immediately if you experience any warning signs or symptoms during pregnancy or within the year after pregnancy.