Healthy pregnancies are essential for the well-being of individuals, infants, families and communities. Although pregnancy is an exciting time, there are stresses and risks that come with pregnancy and the postpartum period.
Pregnancy-associated deaths in the United States are increasing. Approximately 800 individuals in the United States die every year as a result of a pregnancy or pregnancy-related complication. According to the CDC, the top causes of pregnancy-related deaths are mental health conditions, including substance use disorder, and cardiovascular conditions.
Information for Pregnant & Postpartum Individuals
One way to ensure a healthy pregnancy is to know about potential warning signs and how to manage any problems that come up during and after pregnancy. The resources listed on this webpage have information on ways to protect yourself and your baby. Once you know you are pregnant, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible to begin your prenatal care. Prenatal care is essential to a healthy pregnancy.
Seek medical care immediately if you experience any warning signs or symptoms during pregnancy or within the year after pregnancy.
Disparities in Maternal Health
In both the United States and Pennsylvania, there are racial and ethnic disparities in pregnancy-associated health and mortality. In Pennsylvania specifically, Black or African American individuals are 2-3 times more likely to die during or after pregnancy than white individuals. The gap in health outcomes for Black or African American and white individuals is evidence that there is more work to be done to understand, reduce, and prevent pregnancy-related deaths. To ensure that all individuals in Pennsylvania have healthy pregnancies, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has made maternal and child health a priority.
Resources
Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs)
Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS)
Title V: Maternal & Child Services Block Grant
Pregnancy and COVID-19 Vaccination
Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Chronic Health Conditions and Pregnancy