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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Act 2017-39 and Act 2018-73 created the opportunity for contributions to be used for pediatric cancer research. These contributions are deducted from a tax refund and may be made as a $5 contribution when renewing a driver's license or vehicle registration.

    Contributions can be made by check or money order payable to:

    Pediatric Cancer Research Fund
    Department of Health
    Division of Health Research
    Health and Welfare Building, Room 833
    625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701

    The Secretary of Health will designate hospitals in Pennsylvania conducting pediatric cancer research that are eligible to receive funding.

    Reports