Act 2017-39 and Act 2018-73 created the opportunity for contributions to be used for pediatric cancer research. These contributions are deducted from a tax refund and may be made as a $5 contribution when renewing a driver's license or vehicle registration.
Contributions can be made by check or money order payable to:
Pediatric Cancer Research Fund
Department of Health
Division of Health Research
Health and Welfare Building, Room 833
625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701
The Secretary of Health will designate hospitals in Pennsylvania conducting pediatric cancer research that are eligible to receive funding.
Reports