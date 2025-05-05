Act 2017-39 and Act 2018-73 created the opportunity for contributions to be used for pediatric cancer research. These contributions are deducted from a tax refund and may be made as a $5 contribution when renewing a driver's license or vehicle registration.

Contributions can be made by check or money order payable to:

Pediatric Cancer Research Fund

Department of Health

Division of Health Research

Health and Welfare Building, Room 833

625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701



The Secretary of Health will designate hospitals in Pennsylvania conducting pediatric cancer research that are eligible to receive funding.

Reports

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