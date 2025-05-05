A death certificate is an official legal document that includes information from a person's death record. In Pennsylvania, a death certificate is printed on specialized security paper that contains a raised seal. This document is frequently used for closing financial accounts, settling estates, claiming life insurance and pension beneficiary benefits, cancelling accounts or re-establishing the account holder contact with utility companies, and serving as documentation for a widow/widower to remarry.

Our office only issues death certificates for deaths that occurred in Pennsylvania since 1906.

You will receive a certified "No Record Certification of Death" if you request a certificate and we cannot identify or find a record using the information you provided. Therefore, please provide as much information as possible to assist us in locating the requested death record.

For death certificates from other states: If you need a certificate for someone that died in another state, see the National Center for Health Statistics website for contact information.