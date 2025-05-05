Learn How to Order a Death Certificate in Pennsylvania
A death certificate is an official legal document that includes information from a person's death record. In Pennsylvania, a death certificate is printed on specialized security paper that contains a raised seal. This document is frequently used for closing financial accounts, settling estates, claiming life insurance and pension beneficiary benefits, cancelling accounts or re-establishing the account holder contact with utility companies, and serving as documentation for a widow/widower to remarry.
Our office only issues death certificates for deaths that occurred in Pennsylvania since 1906.
You will receive a certified "No Record Certification of Death" if you request a certificate and we cannot identify or find a record using the information you provided. Therefore, please provide as much information as possible to assist us in locating the requested death record.
For death certificates from other states: If you need a certificate for someone that died in another state, see the National Center for Health Statistics website for contact information.
There are two types of death certificates:
- With Medical Information: Includes details such as the cause and manner of death. This version is typically needed for life insurance or pension benefit claims, as well as for family medical history.
- Without Medical Information: Excludes medical details and is generally used for closing bank and utility accounts or transferring property titles. Only available for death that occurred after 2019.
If you are unsure which type of certificate is needed, please contact the party requesting it.
For online services: You may order a death certificate online (24 hours/day, 7 days/week) from Pennsylvania's only authorized vendor at mycertificates.health.pa.gov. In addition to the standard death certificate fee of $20, a $10 processing fee also applies. Payment is by credit card. Delivery options are first class mail through the United States Postal Service or pick up at a Vital Records Office.
Please note that the Department of Health processes requests for all orders. Online service providers collect your order and submit it to our office for processing. VitalChek is the only authorized vendor who collects orders on our behalf. All other online service providers convert your orders to a paper application. Therefore, expect a delay in service if you use an online service provider other than VitalChek.
If you ordered through another online vendor and have experienced a problem in obtaining the certificate, you will need to contact that vendor directly for resolution. If you believe a vendor provides inaccurate information about our services or fees, you may contact the consumer protection office in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office or the consumer protection agency in the state where you reside or the state where the vendor is located for further assistance.
For walk-in services: Please see our Public Office page for office locations and hours of operation.
For mail services: You may complete an Application for Death Certificate and mail it to the address listed below. All certificates are mailed using First Class Mail®.
Division of Vital Records
Death Certificate Processing Unit
PO Box 1528
New Castle, PA 16103
You must complete the following requirements to receive a death certificate.
- You must complete an Application for Death Certificate.
- You must show valid identification.
- You must sign your application.
- You must be an eligible applicant. Eligible applicants must be 18 years of age or older, and include the following:
- Spouse
- Parent or step-parent (step-parent must provided marriage certificate)
- Sibling or half-sibling
- Child or step-child (step-child must provide parent’s marriage certificate)
- Grandparent or great-grandparent
- Grandchild or great-grandchild
- Other family members not listed above, including ex-spouses, must submit documentation to support direct interest.
- Attorney or legal representative of the estate (with additional documents)
- Executor or Administrator of the estate (with additional documents)
- Individual with direct financial interest (must provide additional documents)
- You must pay a fee of $20 for each death certificate ordered unless you meet the fee waiver requirements for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. If ordering online, you must also pay a $10 service fee.
If you need a death certificate quickly, make your request in person at one of our six Vital Records Branch Offices or online at mycertificates.health.pa.gov.
See our Processing Times for current processing times for applications placed online, by telephone or by mail.
Processing times are based upon application receipt date and do not include delivery time. It may take longer if we need to resolve application issues, for genealogical requests, or if your application involves a subpoena, court order, or power of attorney. Requests for changes to a death record may also require additional processing.
The cost for a death certificate is $20 each regardless of the quantity that you order. This fee is established in accordance with Pennsylvania's Administrative Code of 1929. Payment is deposited upon receipt of your application and is not refundable.
If ordering online, you must also pay a $10 service fee. Fees are non-refundable. Payment may be made by credit card if ordering online or by telephone. If applying by mail, please submit payment in the form of a check or money order made payable to "VITAL RECORDS". Cash is not accepted.
To qualify for the fee waiver for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, you or your spouse (includes widow/widower if not remarried) must be in active service or discharged from service under conditions other than dishonorable, per Act 137 of 2024. You must provide documentation to support the appropriate status. Fee waivers are limited to ten (10) copies per applicant, per calendar year. The fee is only waived if you are applying for your spouse’s death certificate, if you are applying on behalf of a dependent child of the decedent, or if you are the representative of the decedent’s estate (supporting documentation will be required). The fee waiver only covers the cost of the death certificate. The fee waiver does not apply to online service fees.
The funeral home responsible for filing the death record or the funeral home that has inherited the case may also apply if the decedent’s death record indicates that they were a veteran or if the spouse of the decedent is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces or was discharged from service under conditions other than dishonorable. The funeral home must provide supporting documentation; please refer to State Registrar Notice SRN 2024-03 Funeral Home Applications for Death Certificates with Fees Waived for a Member of the U.S. Armed Forces - REVISED. Fee waivers are limited to ten (10) copies per applicant, per calendar year. This fee waiver only covers the cost of the death certificate and does not apply to online service fees.
If you have questions about Pennsylvania death certificates, contact the Division of Vital Records using one of the following methods:
- Online contact form – Allow two to three business days for a response.
- Call 724-656-3100 or toll-free at 844-228-3516. We are available for your call on Mon-Fri from 7:15 am to 6:00 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.