The Chronic Renal Disease Program (CRDP) provides life-saving care and treatment for adults with end-stage renal disease. End-stage renal disease is a condition in which the kidneys no longer function normally. Usually, in end-stage renal disease, the kidneys are functioning at less than 10 percent of their normal capacity. When this occurs, dialysis (a mechanical process that performs the kidney's work) or a kidney transplant is needed.
The CRDP assists with costs related to:
- Dialysis services;
- Renal transplantation;
- Medical management;
- Inpatient and outpatient service;
- Home dialysis supplies and equipment;
- Medications; and
- Limited patient transportation.
Criteria for Eligibility
You are eligible to enroll in the CRDP and will remain eligible if:
- You have end-stage renal disease;
- You have lived in Pennsylvania for at least 90 days before the date on your application or you have shown that you plan to live permanently in the state;
- You are a U.S. citizen or legal alien; and
- Your income is within the guidelines of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Enrollment Application
Applications are available at the Medicare approved dialysis facility where the dialysis services are provided, or you may download an enrollment application. Then print the application, complete by hand and return your application and required documents to:
Pennsylvania Department of Health
Eligibility Unit
P.O. Box 8811
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8811
For more information concerning CRDP enrollment, contact our customer service hotline at 1-800-225-7223 and ask for an eligibility specialist. Eligibility specialists are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, Monday through Friday.
or you can also contact:
The Chronic Renal Disease Program
Pennsylvania Department of Health
Division of Child and Adult Health Services
Health and Human Services Building
625 Forster St.
7th Floor East Wing
Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701
1-800-225-7223
1-888-656-0372 (fax)
Resources
- CRDP Brochure
- CRDP Brochure - printable version
- CRDP Cardholder Insert
- CRDP Fact Sheet
- Department of Human Services
- CRDP Patient Share Cost (PSC) Table and Federal Poverty Guidelines
- CRDP Fee Schedule
- CRDP Transportation Fee Schedule
- Procedure for Filing a Medical Service Claim Reconsideration Request
- CoreWeb Claim Attachments Instructions
Applications/Forms
- Application for Transportation Services
- Change of Patient Status Form
- Enrollment Application
- Medical Exception Forms: