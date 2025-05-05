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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    ​​​​Chronic Renal Disease Program

    The Chronic Renal Disease Program (CRDP) provides life-saving care and treatment for adults with end-stage renal disease. End-stage renal disease is a condition in which the kidneys no longer function normally. Usually, in end-stage renal disease, the kidneys are functioning at less than 10 percent of their normal capacity. When this occurs, dialysis (a mechanical process that performs the kidney's work) or a kidney transplant is needed.

    The CRDP assists with costs related to:   

    • Dialysis services;
    • Renal transplantation;
    • Medical management;
    • Inpatient and outpatient service;
    • Home dialysis supplies and equipment;
    • Medications; and
    • Limited patient transportation.

    Criteria for Eligibility

    You are eligible to enroll in the CRDP and will remain eligible if:

    • You have end-stage renal disease;
    • You have lived in Pennsylvania for at least 90 days before the date on your application or you have shown that you plan to live permanently in the state; 
    • You are a U.S. citizen or legal alien; and
    • Your income is within the guidelines of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

    Enrollment Application

    Applications are available at the Medicare approved dialysis facility where the dialysis services are provided, or you may download an enrollment application​. Then print the application, complete by hand and return your application and required documents to:

    Pennsylvania Department of Health 
    Eligibility Unit 
    P.O. Box 8811 
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8811

    For more information concerning CRDP enrollment, contact our customer service hotline at 1-800-225-7223 and ask for an eligibility specialist. Eligibility specialists are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, Monday through Friday.

    or you can also contact:

    The Chronic Renal Disease Program
    Pennsylvania Department of Health
    Division of Child and Adult Health Services
    Health and Human Services Building
    625 Forster St.
    7th Floor East Wing
    Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701
    1-800-225-7223
    1-888-656-0372 (fax)

    Resources

    Applications/Forms

    Formulary