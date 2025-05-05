The Chronic Renal Disease Program (CRDP) provides life-saving care and treatment for adults with end-stage renal disease. End-stage renal disease is a condition in which the kidneys no longer function normally. Usually, in end-stage renal disease, the kidneys are functioning at less than 10 percent of their normal capacity. When this occurs, dialysis (a mechanical process that performs the kidney's work) or a kidney transplant is needed.



The CRDP assists with costs related to:



Dialysis services;

Renal transplantation;

Medical management;

Inpatient and outpatient service;

Home dialysis supplies and equipment;

Medications; and

Limited patient transportation.

Criteria for Eligibility

You are eligible to enroll in the CRDP and will remain eligible if:



You have end-stage renal disease;

You have lived in Pennsylvania for at least 90 days before the date on your application or you have shown that you plan to live permanently in the state;

You are a U.S. citizen or legal alien; and

Your income is within the guidelines of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Enrollment Application

Applications are available at the Medicare approved dialysis facility where the dialysis services are provided, or you may download an enrollment application​. Then print the application, complete by hand and return your application and required documents to:



Pennsylvania Department of Health

Eligibility Unit

P.O. Box 8811

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8811

For more information concerning CRDP enrollment, contact our customer service hotline at 1-800-225-7223 and ask for an eligibility specialist. Eligibility specialists are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, Monday through Friday.

or you can also contact:

The Chronic Renal Disease Program

Pennsylvania Department of Health

Division of Child and Adult Health Services

Health and Human Services Building

625 Forster St.

7th Floor East Wing

Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701

1-800-225-7223

1-888-656-0372 (fax)

Resources

Applications/Forms

Formulary