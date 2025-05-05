2026
- On March 17, 2026, the Commonwealth Court temporarily enjoined the Bureau from enforcing the regulation at 28 Pa. Code § 1151[a].27(f)(iii) when considering requests to approve medical marijuana vaporization products containing added substances in the form of botanically-derived terpenes. AES Compassionate Care v. Bogen, No. 176 MD 2025 (Cmwlth. Ct. Mar. 17, 2026). As a result, when considering a request to approve a medical marijuana vaporization product, the Bureau will not consider whether an added botanically-derived terpene is permitted by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the applicable route of administration and dosage.
2025
2024
- Bureau of Medical Marijuana Diversity Report 2024
- Bureau of Medical Marijuana Biennial Report 2024
- Medical Marijuana Vaporization Products Subject to the May 30, 2024 decision in Medical Marijuana Access & Patients Safety, Inc., v. Johnson et al., No. 58 M.D. 2022 (Pa. Cmwlth Ct 2024).
2023
- Bureau of Medical Marijuana Diversity Report 2023
- Medical Marijuana Advisory Board March 22, 2022, Report and the Acting Secretary of Health's Decision to Effectuate the Recommendation
- NEW: PA Medical Marijuana ID cards that are printed in 2023 will have a new look
2022
- Medical Marijuana Two-Year Final Report - July 2022
- Notice to Patients and Caregivers of February 4, 2022