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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    ​Medical Marijuana Program Announcements

    2026

    • On March 17, 2026, the Commonwealth Court temporarily enjoined the Bureau from enforcing the regulation at 28 Pa. Code § 1151[a].27(f)(iii) when considering requests to approve medical marijuana vaporization products containing added substances in the form of botanically-derived terpenes. AES Compassionate Care v. Bogen, No. 176 MD 2025 (Cmwlth. Ct. Mar. 17, 2026). As a result, when considering a request to approve a medical marijuana vaporization product, the Bureau will not consider whether an added botanically-derived terpene is permitted by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the applicable route of administration and dosage.

    2025

    2024

    2023

    2022

     