Pennsylvania Health Alert Network (PA-HAN) provides timely information on important public health issues to state and local public health agencies, hospitals, emergency management officials, and other health care providers.
These messages are intended to inform and support public health work and should not be treated as news releases. If members of the media have questions about a PA-HAN, contact the DOH Office of Communications at ra-dhpressoffice@pa.gov.
The Health Alert Network is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program and was established under a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The PA Health Alert Network (PA HAN) serves as a communication network among state and local public health agencies, health care personnel, hospitals and emergency management officials.
The information provided on the PA-HAN website is based upon recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations.
View the CDC Health Alert Network.
Health Alerts, Advisories and Updates
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Questions or suggestions regarding PA-HAN can be directed to:
Stacey Kalinoski
HAN Administrative Assistant
Pa. Department of Health
717-547-3495
or send an email to pahanhealth@pa.gov