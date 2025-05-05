NOTICE – PDMP VENDOR TRANSITION AS OF 2022

Meeting Agenda



The next Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions (ABC-MAP) Board meeting is scheduled for October 20, 2026, at 10:30 AM.

View the meeting agenda.

Latest Updates

As of October 27, 2023, the Pennsylvania Prescription Drug Monitoring Program is sharing data with over 30 states, military health systems, and D.C. Interstate sharing of data helps prescribers and pharmacists get a more complete picture of their patients' controlled substance prescription histories, regardless of the state in which they filled their prescription. For more information, please see the user tutorial for how to search for your patients across state lines.

About

To help prevent prescription drug abuse and to protect the health and safety of our community, Pennsylvania's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) collects information on all dispensed controlled substance prescriptions. This information helps health care providers safely prescribe controlled substances and also helps patients get the treatment they need. Access the PDMP Overview to learn more.

