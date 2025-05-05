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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Department of Health Dashboards

    Dashboards

    Adult Blood Lead Epidemiology & Surveillance (ABLES) Dashboard

    This dashboard displays public health data pertaining to adult workers who are exposed to lead in Pennsylvania.

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    Cancer Statistics Dashboard

    This dashboard is an interactive tool for exploring different facets of cancer among Pennsylvanians.

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    Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) Dashboard

    This dashboard displays HAB-related water sampling data from 2018 – present.

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    Health Care Workforce Dashboard

    This dashboard is a statewide profile of Pennsylvania's health professional workforce, and reflects self-reported survey responses captured at the time of practitioner license renewal.

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    Healthcare Associated Infection Dashboard

    This dashboard shows Pennsylvania and national data from acute care hospitals related to antibiotic stewardship programs, antimicrobial use, and HAIs.

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    MDRO Dashboard

    This dashboard serves as a tool for health care facility leaders and infection prevention and control experts to monitor the epidemiology of C. auris and CPO within PA.

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    Measles Dashboard

    This dashboard provides information on measles cases in Pennsylvania.

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    Newborn Screening Dashboards

    These dashboards present clinical data collected as part of the newborn screening and confirmatory testing done in Pennsylvania.

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    Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention Dashboards

    These dashboards give an interactive look at controlled substance prescribing and drug overdose trends at the state and county level, and prescribing trends by provider category at the state level.

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    Pennsylvania Wastewater Surveillance System (PaWSS) Dashboard

    This dashboard shows trends of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, and RSV found in wastewater samples from locations across Pennsylvania.

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    Respiratory Virus Dashboard

    This dashboard provides a weekly report of flu and RSV activity in Pennsylvania.

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    State Health Assessment (SHA) Dashboard​

    This dashboard includes visualizations of selected health statistics for the state and counties, with corresponding demographics.

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    State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) Dashboard​

    This dashboard includes visualizations of the details of the goals, objectives, strategies, and partners under each of the SHIP focus areas.

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    Tickborne Diseases Dashboard

    This dashboard provides information on tick disease prevalance in Pennsylvania, including case counts across Pennsylvania and cases per 100,000 residents per county.

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    Violence Dashboard

    This dashboard is an interactive tool designed to display aggregated statistics for hospital discharge reasons and causes of deaths in Pennsylvania.

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    Viral Hepatitis Surveillance Dashboard

    This dashboard is an interactive tool to explore Pennsylvania viral hepatitis surveillance summaries by demographics and geography excluding Philadelphia.

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