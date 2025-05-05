Adult Blood Lead Epidemiology & Surveillance (ABLES) Dashboard
This dashboard displays public health data pertaining to adult workers who are exposed to lead in Pennsylvania.View the dashboard
Cancer Statistics Dashboard
This dashboard is an interactive tool for exploring different facets of cancer among Pennsylvanians.View the dashboard
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) Dashboard
This dashboard displays HAB-related water sampling data from 2018 – present.View the dashboard
Health Care Workforce Dashboard
This dashboard is a statewide profile of Pennsylvania's health professional workforce, and reflects self-reported survey responses captured at the time of practitioner license renewal.View the dashboard
Healthcare Associated Infection Dashboard
This dashboard shows Pennsylvania and national data from acute care hospitals related to antibiotic stewardship programs, antimicrobial use, and HAIs.View the dashboard
MDRO Dashboard
This dashboard serves as a tool for health care facility leaders and infection prevention and control experts to monitor the epidemiology of C. auris and CPO within PA.View the dashboard
Measles Dashboard
This dashboard provides information on measles cases in Pennsylvania.View the dashboard
Newborn Screening Dashboards
These dashboards present clinical data collected as part of the newborn screening and confirmatory testing done in Pennsylvania.View the dashboards
Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention Dashboards
These dashboards give an interactive look at controlled substance prescribing and drug overdose trends at the state and county level, and prescribing trends by provider category at the state level.View the dashboards
Pennsylvania Wastewater Surveillance System (PaWSS) Dashboard
This dashboard shows trends of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, and RSV found in wastewater samples from locations across Pennsylvania.View the dashboard
Respiratory Virus Dashboard
This dashboard provides a weekly report of flu and RSV activity in Pennsylvania.View the dashboard
State Health Assessment (SHA) Dashboard
This dashboard includes visualizations of selected health statistics for the state and counties, with corresponding demographics.View the dashboard
State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) Dashboard
This dashboard includes visualizations of the details of the goals, objectives, strategies, and partners under each of the SHIP focus areas.View the dashboard
Tickborne Diseases Dashboard
This dashboard provides information on tick disease prevalance in Pennsylvania, including case counts across Pennsylvania and cases per 100,000 residents per county.View the dashboard
Violence Dashboard
This dashboard is an interactive tool designed to display aggregated statistics for hospital discharge reasons and causes of deaths in Pennsylvania.View the dashboard
Viral Hepatitis Surveillance Dashboard
This dashboard is an interactive tool to explore Pennsylvania viral hepatitis surveillance summaries by demographics and geography excluding Philadelphia.View the dashboard