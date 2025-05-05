Data found in the reports listed below were obtained from the annual Hospital questionnaires. Click "Show +" to expand a section, and "Hide -" to collapse it. To open a specific report or file, select the desired year and click the "Submit" button.

A Hospital Geographic Information Systems (GIS) layer is created each year and available for download as a shapefile, or which can be added to a map as a map service (ArcMap, Google Earth, WMS) from the Pennsylvania Spatial Data Access (PASDA) website.

Attention data users: Due to a shift in questionnaire administration and reporting, our Hospital data and reports changed from fiscal year to calendar year periods. The 2014-2015 Hospital Reports were the last based on fiscal year. The first calendar year reports are for 2016.

Starting with 2016, reports are in Excel format.

