Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) are safety-net health care practices that have a mission to provide comprehensive primary care regardless of their patients’ ability to pay or insurance status. FQHCs are private, non-profit organizations that are governed by the communities they serve. The following elements set FQHCs apart from other providers:

They must serve patients in federally designated underserved areas They must provide comprehensive primary health care to their patients The services must be available to all residents of their service areas, with charges based upon ability to pay They must be governed by community boards They must meet federal requirements regarding how they set up and run their practices.

FQHCs are regulated by Heath Resources Service Administration (HRSA) under section 1905 (I)(2)(b) of the Social Security Act.

FQHCs provide care to people of all ages within their community. They are experienced in providing care to people who are often hard to reach- those who face challenges getting health care services because of where they live and/or because of complex health care needs. Comprehensive services provided (either onsite or by arrangements with another provider) includes:

preventive health services

primary medical care

dental services

mental health and substance abuse disorders.

The Department of Health, Division of Home Health is responsible for investigating any complaints related to FQHCs.