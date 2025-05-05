All approved programs must provide a course completion card and/or certificate indicating the specific course title and date of completion to each individual participant successfully completing the program. It is the responsibility of each school entity and the participant to maintain a copy. A valid instructor card representing any of the approved courses is also acceptable.



As part of or following the training, school personnel must follow-up with the school nurse for review of:



School policies/procedures; documentation; storage and maintenance of devices; notification of EMS and school nurse/administration; location of stock devices (if applicable); and individual student Emergency Care Plans (ECP). Return demonstration of all appropriate devices (if not included as part of approved training). Regardless of the recommended renewal date of the training, the hands-on demonstration and review of school specific policies and procedures is to take place annually. The school nurse may assign supplemental staff to assist with this part of the training.



First Aid Courses

The following first aid courses have been approved. According to the providing organizations, the first aid course must be taught in its entirety. Epinephrine auto-injector administration may NOT be taught as a separate module. Recommended renewal is two years as determined by the providing organization.

Epinephrine Only Modules

The following trainings have been approved as epinephrine only modules. The recommended renewal for these courses is two years.





