Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Data Request Portal. Use this page to access publicly available data, explore health statistics, or submit a request for specialized health data.
Existing Publicly Available Data
Access datasets and dashboards that DOH already provides to the public. These resources may meet your needs without submitting a formal data request.
Statistical Resources
Contains resource areas to assist you with accessing, understanding, and using health statistics.
Submit a Data Request
Use this option to request nonpublic data, custom datasets, or specialized analyses that are not available through existing public dashboards or portals.
Publicly Available Standard Statistical Reports
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Birth, Death, and Other Vital Statistics
Birth, death, marriage, divorce, abortion, maternal death, and related statistics..
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Health Facilities
Operational, staffing, service, and capacity information for healthcare facilities.
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Behavioral Risk and Injury Statistics
Data on health behaviors, tobacco use, screenings, injuries, violence, and related risks.
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Minority Health and Health Equity
Reports on health disparities and efforts to advance health equity.
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Cancer Statistics
Cancer data by demographic group and geographic area.
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Healthy People 2030
State and county data tracking progress toward national public health objectives.
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Communicable Diseases
Annual statistics on HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, and tuberculosis.
Other Common Requests
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Marriage and Divorce Certificates
Information on obtaining certified marriage and divorce records.
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Immunization Inquiries
Assistance with vaccination records, requirements, and immunization-related questions.
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Medical Assistance / Medicaid
Information on eligibility, enrollment, coverage, and benefits under Pennsylvania Medicaid.
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Birth and Death Certificates
Information on requesting certified Pennsylvania birth and death records.
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Restaurant Complaints and Inspections
Restaurant inspection results and options for reporting food safety concerns.