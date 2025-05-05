If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Welcome to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Data Request Portal. Use this page to access publicly available data, explore health statistics, or submit a request for specialized health data.

    Existing Publicly Available Data

    Access datasets and dashboards that DOH already provides to the public. These resources may meet your needs without submitting a formal data request.

    Statistical Resources

    Contains resource areas to assist you with accessing, understanding, and using health statistics.

    Access Statistical Resources

    Submit a Data Request

    Use this option to request nonpublic data, custom datasets, or specialized analyses that are not available through existing public dashboards or portals.

    Start Data Request

    Publicly Available Standard Statistical Reports

    Other Common Requests