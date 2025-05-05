Federal Nursing Home Laws, Regulations, and Guidance
Additional information on federal requirements is available at Nursing Homes | CMS
State Nursing Home Laws, Regulations, and Guidance
- Health Care Facilities Act
- Pennsylvania Code - Title 28 Health And Safety
- Guidance for Long Term Care Regulations
- LTC Licensure Regulations Provider Updates 2023
- Exhibit A- Resident Rights Template
Temporary Managers
Under section 814(b) of the Health Care Facilities Act (35 P.S. 448.814(b)), the Department of Health may petition the Commonwealth Court or Court of Common Pleas to appoint a temporary management designated as qualified by the Department to assume operation of a facility.
Why a Temporary Manager may be appointed: Section 814. Provider Violations
Read the requirements for temporary managers in long-term care facilities
Interested persons are encouraged to submit the required information or questions to: RA-NCF@pa.gov