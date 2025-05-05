Federal Nursing Home Laws, Regulations, and Guidance

Additional information on federal requirements is available at Nursing Homes | CMS

State Nursing Home Laws, Regulations, and Guidance

Temporary Managers

Under section 814(b) of the Health Care Facilities Act (35 P.S. 448.814(b)), the Department of Health may petition the Commonwealth Court or Court of Common Pleas to appoint a temporary management designated as qualified by the Department to assume operation of a facility.

Why a Temporary Manager may be appointed: Section 814. Provider Violations

Read the requirements for temporary managers in long-term care facilities

Interested persons are encouraged to submit the required information or questions to: RA-NCF@pa.gov