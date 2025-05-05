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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Federal Nursing Home Laws, Regulations, and Guidance

    Additional information on federal requirements is available at Nursing Homes | CMS

    State Nursing Home Laws, Regulations, and Guidance

    Temporary Managers

    Under section 814(b) of the Health Care Facilities Act (35 P.S. 448.814(b)), the Department of Health may petition the Commonwealth Court or Court of Common Pleas to appoint a temporary management designated as qualified by the Department to assume operation of a facility.

    Why a Temporary Manager may be appointed: Section 814. Provider Violations

    Read the requirements for temporary managers in long-term care facilities

    Interested persons are encouraged to submit the required information or questions to: RA-NCF@pa.gov