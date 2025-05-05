Customer Notice
August 5, 2026
- The Erie Vital Records office will be closed from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The office will resume normal operations from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
August 26, 2026
- The Philadelphia Vital Records office will be closed.
Public Office Hours and Locations
Need a birth certificate quickly? You can request the certificate in person at a Pennsylvania Vital Records Public Office and if your request is received before 2:30 p.m., you may receive the certificate the same day.
Need a Birth Certificate for REAL ID?
Many people are using their birth certificate to verify their identity. The standard birth certificate format issued by the Department of Health (DOH) satisfies the Proof of Identity requirements to obtain a REAL ID. All birth certificates issued by DOH are certified copies and include the raised/embossed seal required by PennDOT.
You may apply for a birth certificate online, through the mail (Application for Birth Certificate / Solicitud de un Certificado de Nacimiento), or in-person at a Vital Records Public Office. Note that VitalChek is PA’s ONLY authorized vendor for online orders. Using any other online birth certificate fulfillment website could delay receipt of your document and/or cost you additional money.
View the REAL ID and Birth Certificate Frequently Asked Questions.
Please check back frequently for updates.
New location!
156 E 14th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.
Forum Place, 1st Floor
555 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.
105 Nesbitt Road
New Castle, PA 16105
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.
Appointments are required starting Monday, October 6, 2025. Schedule your appointment now!
For assistance, call: 844-228-3516 and select option 8
110 N. 8th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM-4:00PM; by appointment only beginning on October 6, 2025. Closed holidays.
411 Seventh Avenue
Room 360
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.
Scranton State Office Building, Room 112
100 Lackawanna Avenue
Scranton, PA 18503
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.