If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Customer Notice

    August 5, 2026

    • The Erie Vital Records office will be closed from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The office will resume normal operations from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

    August 26, 2026

    • The Philadelphia Vital Records office will be closed.

    Appointments are required for the Philadelphia Vital Records Office starting Monday, October 6, 2025.

    Schedule your appointment now! Appointments are available only through the Pennsylvania Vital Records office. ⚠️ Using any other online appointment website will not schedule your appointment.
     

    If you don't need in-person services, apply online NOW and receive your vital records certificate through the mail. 

    Public Office Hours and Locations

    Need a birth certificate quickly? You can request the certificate in person at a Pennsylvania Vital Records Public Office and if your request is received before 2:30 p.m., you may receive the certificate the same day.

    Need a Birth Certificate for REAL ID?

    Many people are using their birth certificate to verify their identity. The standard birth certificate format issued by the Department of Health (DOH) satisfies the Proof of Identity requirements to obtain a REAL ID. All birth certificates issued by DOH are certified copies and include the raised/embossed seal required by PennDOT.

    You may apply for a birth certificate online, through the mail (Application for Birth Certificate / Solicitud de un Certificado de Nacimiento), or in-person at a Vital Records Public Office. Note that VitalChek is PA’s ONLY authorized vendor for online orders. Using any other online birth certificate fulfillment website could delay receipt of your document and/or cost you additional money.

    View the REAL ID and Birth Certificate Frequently Asked Questions.

    Please check back frequently for updates. ​​​

     

    New location!
    156 E 14th Street
    Erie, PA 16503
    Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.

    Forum Place, 1st Floor
    555 Walnut Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.

    105 Nesbitt Road
    New Castle, PA 16105
    Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.

    Appointments are required starting Monday, October 6, 2025. Schedule your appointment now!

    For assistance, call: 844-228-3516 and select option 8

    110 N. 8th Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM-4:00PM; by appointment only beginning on October 6, 2025. Closed holidays.

    411 Seventh Avenue
    Room 360
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.

    Scranton State Office Building, Room 112
    100 Lackawanna Avenue
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00AM - 4:00PM. Closed holidays.