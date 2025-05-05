Multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) are germs, typically bacteria or fungi, that are resistant to one or more antimicrobial drugs. This means that MDROs may be more difficult to treat than other infections, which can cause longer health care stays and increase costs. Many MDROs spread in health care settings, and the Division of Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention (HAIP) conducts public health response and prevention activities for MDROs including carbapenemase-producing organisms (CPOs) and Candida auris. We developed the following resources, trainings, and tools to help health care facilities prevent the spread of MDROs and respond when they are detected. You can also learn more about MDROs from the CDC webpage Management of Multidrug-Resistant Organisms in Healthcare Settings.
Many of our MDRO resources can be ordered in print through our HAI Resource Order Form. Items are available at no cost to you and will be shipped to your facility.
MDRO Dashboard
Education & Training
Health Care Facility Tools & Resources
- Healthcare Facility Toolkit for Response to Candida auris
- C. auris Readiness Toolkit
- Healthcare Facility Framework for Candida auris Screening
- C. auris Mass Testing Log
- C. auris Admission Screening Webinar (TRAIN PA)
- Management of Residents with MDROs including Candida auris
- C. auris: Infection Prevention and Control Measures in Hemodialysis Facilities
- C. auris Specimen Collection Guidance and Supply Order Form
- Candida auris Infection Prevention and Control Practices in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Candida auris Infection Prevention and Control Practices in Acute Care Hospitals
Patient & Family Handouts
Public Health Tools & Resources
Education & Training
Health Care Facility Tools & Resources
- CDC Interim Guidance for a Public Health Response to Contain Novel or Targeted MDROs
- Colonization Screening Toolkit for Antimicrobial-Resistant Organisms
- Management of Residents with MDROs including Candida auris
- FAQs for CPOs for Long-term Care Residents
- Infection Prevention and Control Admission Checklist
- Emergency Medical Services Multidrug-Resistant Organism Quick Guide
- MDRO Response Tier Guidance