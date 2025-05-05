These PDF reports contain various tables of birth statistics organized by levels of geography available and the primary topic for each report. Click "Show +" to see a group of reports, and "Hide -" to collapse the list down. To open a specific report, select the desired year and click the "Submit" button next to the report.

Disclaimer: If you use any of the data provided, please include the following statement in any publication or release: "These data were provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions."