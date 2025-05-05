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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    These PDF reports contain various tables of birth statistics organized by levels of geography available and the primary topic for each report. Click "Show +" to see a group of reports, and "Hide -" to collapse the list down. To open a specific report, select the desired year and click the "Submit" button next to the report.

    Disclaimer: If you use any of the data provided, please include the following statement in any publication or release: "These data were provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions."

    Preliminary 2026 data

    Preliminary 2026 data will be placed here when available.

    Use the link below to access forecasted Pennsylvania resident birth statistics for the state and by county, MCD, and age.

    Forecasted 2028 Births

    For historical birth statistics, please use the search below.

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