These PDF reports contain various tables of birth statistics organized by levels of geography available and the primary topic for each report. Click "Show +" to see a group of reports, and "Hide -" to collapse the list down. To open a specific report, select the desired year and click the "Submit" button next to the report.
Disclaimer: If you use any of the data provided, please include the following statement in any publication or release: "These data were provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Department specifically disclaims responsibility for any analyses, interpretations, or conclusions."
- Resident live births by age of mother
- Resident live births by age and race of mother by year of birth
- Resident live births by age and hispanic origin of mother by year of birth
- Resident live births by birth weight and trimester of first prenatal visit
- Resident live births by age of mother, birth weight, and year of birth
- Resident live births by race of mother, birth weight, and year of birth
- Resident live births by hispanic origin of mother, birth weight, and year of birth
- Resident live births by trimester of first prenatal care visit, age of mother, and year of birth
- Resident live births by smoking status during pregnancy
- Resident live births by age of mother and smoking status prior to and during pregnancy
- Resident live births by method of delivery
- Occurrent live births by hospital and method of delivery
- Resident live births by plurality
- Resident live births by number of previous live births and age of mother
- Resident live births by number of previous pregnancies and age of mother
- Resident live births by type of medical condition and age of mother
- Resident live births by age and marital status of mother
- Resident live births by principal source of payment and age of mother
- Resident live births by age of mother
- Resident live births by age and race of mother
- Resident live births by age and hispanic origin of mother
- Resident live births by race of mother
- Resident live births by hispanic origin of mother
- Resident live births by birth weight and race of mother
- Resident live births by birth weight and hispanic origin of mother
- Resident live births by birth weight
- Resident live births to mothers receiving prenatal care in the first trimester by race of mother
- Resident live births to mothers receiving prenatal care in the first trimester by hispanic origin of mother
- Resident live births by trimester of the first prenatal visit
- Resident live births by smoking status during pregnancy
- Resident live births by month of birth
- Resident live births by marital status and age of mother
Preliminary 2026 data
Preliminary 2026 data will be placed here when available.
Use the link below to access forecasted Pennsylvania resident birth statistics for the state and by county, MCD, and age.
For historical birth statistics, please use the search below.
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