2025 Ambulatory Surgery Center Reports

Posted August 5, 2026



The 2025 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) reports are now available. These facility level reports provide information on utilization, medical staff, and personnel.

2024 Pennsylvania Vital Statistics

Posted August 5, 2026

The 2024 Pennsylvania Vital Statistics report is now available. The report contains birth, death, abortion, reported pregnancy, and population statistics by state, county, and major municipality. There is also a link provided for a pamphlet that shows various vital statistics data for Pennsylvania for as far back as 1906.

The Violence Dashboard

Posted June 22, 2026

The Violence Dashboard has been updated with 2024 death statistics.

2024 Cancer Mortality Standard Output Tables

Posted July 16, 2026

The 2024 cancer mortality tables are now available. The stand​ard output tables for cancer mortality include a large volume of all the latest available and historical annual and five-year frequency counts for the state, counties, and municipalities by age, sex, race, and primary site.

2024 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators Report

Posted June 25, 2026

The 2024 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators re​​po​​rt is now available. It includes 29 individual reports (for 28 select municipalities and PA) with statistics on birth data, deaths among youth, and infant deaths.

2024 Infant Death, CO Mortality, and Reproductive Health Outcome EDDIE Datasets Updates



Posted June 24, 2026

The 2024 infant death, CO mortality, and reproductive health outcome datasets are available in the EDDIE system.

2024 Death EDDIE Dataset Updates



Posted June 15, 2026

The 2024 death statistics are now available. The dataset is available in EDDIE with tables, maps, and charts.

The Violence Dashboard

Posted June 9, 2026

The Violence Dashboard has been updated with 2021-2023 PAVDRS violent death and firearm-related statistics.

2024 Death Statistics Standard Output Reports

Posted May 21, 2026

The 2024 death statistics standard output reports, data forecasts to 2027, and updated 2025 preliminary reports are now available. The death statistics reports include a large volume of the latest available and historical state, county, and municipality data by age, race/ethnicity, and various death-related topics. The Pennsylvania Death Forecasts reports shows the results of models used to calculate forecasts for the number of Pennsylvania resident deaths from 2025 to 2027. The 2025 preliminary reports provide residence data by year, month, age, county, municipality, hispanic origin, and gender, and occurance data year, month, county, and manner of death.

Cancer Incidence County/State EDDIE Data Updates

Posted May 21, 2026



Cancer Incidence county/state data was added to EDD​IE for 2023.

The Synar Survey Dashboard

Posted May 7, 2026

The 2025 Synar Dashboard is now available. The dashboard is an interactive tool designed to display aggregated statistics for the Statewide Synar survey. The survey is conducted annually to obtain an estimate of merchant compliance with laws forbidding the sale of tobacco products to persons under the age of 21. An overview and background of the Synar survey is available on the Synar Survey webpage.

The Synar Survey Report

Posted May 7, 2026

The 2025 Synar Report is now available. The report is an in-depth report to display aggregated statistics for the Statewide Synar survey. The survey is conducted annually to obtain an estimate of merchant compliance with laws forbidding the sale of tobacco products to persons under the age of 21. An overview and background of the Synar survey is available on the Synar Survey webpage.

Minority Health Disparities Reports

Posted May 1, 2026

The Minority Health Disparities report tables and charts have been updated for data related to the sections of Behavioral Health Risks, Cancer Incidence, Maternal and Infant Health, Mortality, and Population.

2023 Cancer Incidence Standard Output Tables

Posted May 1, 2026

The 2023 cancer incidence tables are now available. The stand​ard output tables for cancer incidence include a large volume of all the latest available and historical annual and five-year frequency counts for the state, counties, and municipalities by age, sex, race, and primary site.

Cancer Incidence Municipality EDDIE Data Updates

Posted May 1, 2026



Cancer Incidence municipality data was added to EDD​IE for 2023.

Childhood Cancer Incidence EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted April 13, 2026



The Childhood Cancer Incidence dataset in EDD​IE was recently updated to include data through 2023. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2024 Reported Pregnancy EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted April 10, 2026

The Reported Pregnancy dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2024. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2025 Marriage and Divorce Statistics

Posted March 20, 2026

The 2025 Marriage and Divorce Statistics report is now available. The rep​​ort contains marriage and divorce statistics by county and age.

BRFSS EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted March 9, 2026

The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include prevalence estimates through 2024. The dataset is available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2024 BRFSS State Report

Posted February 9, 2026



The 2024 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) report is now available. The 2024 BRFSS report has transitioned to a user-friendly interactive, web-based report. Included in the report you will find analysis of all 33 topic areas.

2024-2025 Nursing Home Reports

Posted February 3, 2026

The 2024-2025 Nursing Home reports are now available. Data found in the reports were obtained from the annual Long Term Care Facility survey.

2024 Births EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted January 27, 2026

The Births dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2024. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2023 Maternal Deaths Report Update

Posted January 13, 2026

The Maternal Deaths report for 2023 is now available.

2024 Abortion Report Update

Posted January 5, 2026

The Abortion report for 2024 is now available.

Violence Dashboard Updates

Posted December 10, 2025

The Violence dashboard was updated with 2024 acute hospital discharge data.

2024 Population EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted November 26, 2025

The Population dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2024. The dataset is available featuring tables and charts.

Birth Defects EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted November 26, 2025

The Birth Defects dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2024. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2024 County Injury Profiles Report

Posted November 17, 2025

The 2024 County Injury Profiles report is now available. This report provides detailed county-specific hospitalization data.

2024 Hospital Discharge dataset Updates

Posted November 14, 2025

The 2024 Hospital Discharge datasets are now available. The datasets are available in EDDIE with tables, maps, and charts.

2024 Hospital Facilities Reports

Posted October 10, 2025



The 2024 Hospital Facilities reports are now available. These facility level reports provide information on utilization, medical staff, and personnel.

Birth Standard Output Reports Updated

Posted October 9, 2025

Data in the Birth Standard Output Reports for state/county and municipality reports was recently updated through 2024. These reports contain various tables of birth statistics organized by levels of geography available and the primary topic for each report.

The Birth Projections by County Updated

Posted October 9, 2025

Data in the Birth Projections by County reports was recently updated through 2027. This reports displays the results of calculated projections for the number of Pennsylvania resident births from 2025 to 2027.

Cancer Statistics Dashboard Updates

Posted September 5, 2025

The cancer statistics dashboard was updated with 2022 cancer incidence and mortality data.

2024 Ambulatory Surgery Center Reports

Posted August 1, 2025



The 2024 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) reports are now available. These facility level reports provide information on utilization, medical staff, and personnel.

2024 Marriage and Divorce Statistics

Posted July 9, 2025

The 2024 Marriage and Divorce Statistics report is now available. The rep​​ort contains marriage and divorce statistics by county and age.

Cancer Incidence EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted June 5, 2025

The Cancer Incidence dataset in ED​DIE was recently updated to include data through 2022. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2023 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators Report

Posted April 25, 2025

The 2023 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators re​​po​​rt is now available. It includes 29 individual reports (for 28 select municipalities and PA) with statistics on birth data, deaths among youth, and infant deaths.

Pennsylvania Birth Forecasts

Posted April 22, 2025

The Pennsylvania Birth Forecast report is now available. It consists of forecasts for the estimated number of Pennsylvania resident births from 2024 to 2026 by state, county, municipality, and mother’s age.

2023 Pennsylvania Vital Statistics

Posted March 27, 2025

The 2023 Pennsylvania Vital Statistics report is now available. The report contains birth, death, abortion, reported pregnancy, and population statistics by state, county, and major municipality.

2023 Infant Death EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted March 14, 2025



The Infant Death dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2023. The datasets are available featuring tables and charts.

2023 Reproductive Health Outcomes EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted March 14, 2025

The Reproductive Health Outcomes dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2023. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2023 Reported Pregnancy EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted March 14, 2025

The Reported Pregnancy dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2023. The datasets are available featuring tables and charts.

2023 Cancer Death Tables



Posted March 3, 2025

The 2023 cancer death tables are now available. The standard output tables for cancer deaths include a large volume of all the latest available and historical annual and five-year frequency counts for the state, counties, and municipalities by age, sex, race, and primary site.

County Health Profiles

Posted Febraury 28, 2025

The County Health Prof​iles have been updated. Th​e County Health Profiles have been updated with the most recent population, birth, death, cancer, and diseases (communicable and stds) data available.

Pennsylvania Death Forecasts

Posted February 20, 2025

The Pennsylvania Death Forecast report is now available. It consists of forecasts for the estimated number of Pennsylvania resident death from 2024 to 2026 by state, county, municipality, select causes of death, gender, and age group.

2023 Births EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted February 10, 2025

The Births dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2023. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2023-2024 Nursing Home Reports

Posted January 30, 2025

The 2023-2024 Nursing Home reports are now ava​ilable. Data found in the reports were obtained from the annual Long Term Care Facility survey.

Birth Standard Output Reports Updated

Posted January 16, 2025

Data in the Birth Standard Output Reports for state/county and municipality reports was recently updated through 2023. These reports contain various tables of birth statistics organized by levels of geography available and the primary topic for each report.

The Birth Projections by County Updated

Posted January 16, 2025

Data in the Birth Projections by County reports was recently updated through 2026. This reports displays the results of calculated projections for the number of Pennsylvania resident births from 2024 to 2026.

2023 Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Mortality Dataset Update

Posted December 16, 2024

The Birth Defects dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2023. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2023 Acute Hospital Discharge dataset Updates

Posted November 20, 2024

The 2023 Acute Hospital Discharge datasets are now available. The datasets are available in EDDIE with tables, maps, and charts.



2023 Hospital Facilities Reports

Posted November 13, 2024



The 2023 Hospital Facilities reports are now available. These facility level reports provide information on utilization, medical staff, and personnel.

2023 Death EDDIE Dataset Updates



Posted October 31, 2024

The 2023 death statistics are now available. The dataset is available in EDDIE with tables, maps, and charts.

2023 Population EDDIE Dataset Updates



Posted October 31, 2024



The 2023 population statistics are now available. The dataset is available in EDDIE with tables and charts.

2023 Death Statistics Standard Output Reports

Posted October 24, 2024

The 2023 death statistics standard output reports are now available. The death statistics reports include a large volume of the latest available and historical state, county, and municipality data by age, race/ethnicity, and various death-related topics.

2022 Pennsylvania Vital Statistics

Posted October 7, 2024

The 2022 Pennsylvania Vital Statistics report is now available. The report contains birth, death, abortion, reported pregnancy, and population statistics by state, county, and major municipality.

2023 Ambulatory Surgery Center Reports

Posted September 18, 2024



The 2023 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) reports are now available. These facility level reports provide information on utilization, medical staff, and personnel.

Birth Defects EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted August 21, 2024

The Birth Defects dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2022. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Mortality Dataset Update

Posted August 21, 2024

The Birth Defects dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2022. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

2023 Marriage and Divorce Statistics

Posted July 1, 2024

The 2022 Marriage and Divorce Statistics report is now available. The rep​​ort contains marriage and divorce statistics by county and age.

2022 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators Report

Posted July 1, 2024

The 2022 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators re​​po​​rt is now available. It includes 29 individual reports (for 28 select municipalities and PA) with statistics on birth data, deaths among youth, and infant deaths.

Reproductive Health Outcomes EDDIE Dataset Updates

Posted June 14, 2024

The Reproductive Health Outcomes dataset in EDDIE was recently updated to include data through 2022. The datasets are available featuring tables, charts, and maps.

Birth Standard Output Reports Updated

Posted May 22, 2024

Data in the Birth Standard Output Reports for state/county and municipality reports was recently updated through 2022. These reports contain various tables of birth statistics organized by levels of geography available and the primary topic for each report.

The Birth Projections by County Updated

Posted May 22, 2024

Data in the Birth Projections by County reports was recently updated through 2020. This reports displays the results of calculated projections for the number of Pennsylvania resident births from 2023 to 2024.

2021 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators Report

Posted May 13, 2024

The 2021 Maternal and Child Health Status Indicators re​​port is now available. It includes 29 individual reports (for 28 select municipalities and PA) with statistics on birth data, deaths among youth, and infant deaths.

