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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Health Care Personnel

    Health Care Personnel represent professionals that provide services in the prevention, treatment, and management of illness.

    Department of Health Data

    Health Care Workforce Dashboard
    A wide variety of self-reported survey responses captured at the time of practitioner license renewal.
    Hospital Reports
    A large volume of information by hospital including beds, admissions, length of stay, and occupancy rates.
    Nursing Home Reports
    A large volume of information by nursing homes including admissions, discharges, beds, and occupancy rates.
    Ambulatory Surgery Center Reports
    A large volume of information by ambulatory surgery centers including patient visits, operations, and medical staff.

    External Data Sources