Health Care Personnel

Department of Health Data
- Health Care Workforce Dashboard
- A wide variety of self-reported survey responses captured at the time of practitioner license renewal.
- Hospital Reports
- A large volume of information by hospital including beds, admissions, length of stay, and occupancy rates.
- Nursing Home Reports
- A large volume of information by nursing homes including admissions, discharges, beds, and occupancy rates.
- Ambulatory Surgery Center Reports
- A large volume of information by ambulatory surgery centers including patient visits, operations, and medical staff.