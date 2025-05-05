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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​Communicable Diseases

    Communicable diseases refer to infectious diseases that can be transmitted from one individual, or species, to another.  Statistics are available for the following diseases.

    HIV/AIDS

    Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) data are available in HIV/AIDS Annual Summary and Other Reports, which contain current and historical data for the state and counties by numerous variables including: sex, race, and age.  Epidemiology Data for PA HIV/AIDS Prevention and Care Services provides an epidemiologic profile of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Pennsylvania.

    STD

    Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Statistics are available for three of the more prevalent STDs in Pennsylvania - Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.  These statistical reports show the burden of these diseases for Pennsylvania and all 67 counties.

    Tuberculosis

    Data are available on Tuberculosis, a bacterial, contagious disease primarily affecting the lungs, through the Enterprise Data Dissemination Informatics Exchange (EDDIE) system.  Cases and incidence rates are available for Pennsylvania and its counties in tables, time series graphs, and maps.