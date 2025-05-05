​Communicable Diseases

HIV/AIDS



Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) data are available in HIV/AIDS Annual Summary and Other Reports, which contain current and historical data for the state and counties by numerous variables including: sex, race, and age. Epidemiology Data for PA HIV/AIDS Prevention and Care Services provides an epidemiologic profile of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Pennsylvania.

STD



Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Statistics are available for three of the more prevalent STDs in Pennsylvania - Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. These statistical reports show the burden of these diseases for Pennsylvania and all 67 counties.

Tuberculosis



Data are available on Tuberculosis, a bacterial, contagious disease primarily affecting the lungs, through the Enterprise Data Dissemination Informatics Exchange (EDDIE) system. Cases and incidence rates are available for Pennsylvania and its counties in tables, time series graphs, and maps.

